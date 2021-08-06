Zombie Army 4: Dead War fans get excited because another DLC is headed your way. Valve’s classic Left 4 Dead is once again the highlight of the extra content with four more iconic character additions. Players can now fight hordes of the undead with Left 4 Dead 2’s Coach, Ellis, Nick, and Rochelle.

Those who own Season Pass 3, or have purchased the DLC separately, will be able to continue with the latest campaign mission, a continuation of Season 3’s storyline properly labeled as Return to Hell; this is also to be considered the finale of Season 3 overall.

Developers wasted no time adding a bunch of exciting content, either.

The story picks up where players left off, but with a few unexpected turns:

As the name implies, Umbra thrusts our intrepid squad back into Hell… but not quite as you know it from the main Campaign. This time, you must traverse the haunted manifestations of Schweiger’s mind, re-living twisted amalgamations of his memories whilst attempting to free him from the Baron’s grasp.

Image via Rebellion Developments

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds and Xbox Announce Nominees for the First (and Probably Last) Non-Player Character Awards

To ensure replayability, the team split the game into three areas that are connected by catacombs, with the story cleverly intertwined with randomized gameplay experience in each playthrough. In other words, don’t expect to have the same experience with each playthrough. New enemies have also been added and some of them may be a bit more difficult to defeat.

Additionally, players can snag some new horror headgear, a flare gun weapon bundle, Van Helsing-themed weapon skins, and horror charm pack 2.

Finally, the team had a bit of fun adding in secret goodies, as well:

We’ve of course managed to sneak in the usual raft of fun Easter Eggs, visual oddities and hidden collectibles (we won’t tell the Producers if you don’t…).

There’s most certainly a lot to discover and explore in this brilliantly built finale.

Return to Hell DLC is available now for Season Pass 3 and can also be purchased separately for $6.99. The Left 4 Dead 2 Character Pack is available for free on all platforms.

KEEP READING: ‘Art of Rally’ Drifts to Switch and Xbox Next Week

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser Confirms the Show Won't Return Until 2022 It'll be a little longer before we can reunite with our faves from Hawkins.

Read Next