Love them or hate them, zombies have been a staple of Hollywood for decades. From 28 Days Later to Train to Busan, these undead creatures have terrorized audiences with their insatiable hunger for human flesh. Traditionally depicted as soulless beings with rotting brains, whether rising from graves or born from government labs, zombie movies deliver bloody, gory entertainment, packing action, panic, and suspense into one.

Yet, there’s another side to the zombie genre: humor. Zombie comedies inject some light-hearted fun into the apocalyptic chaos, offering laughs amidst the carnage. Whether through unique, funny zombies or the antics of unlikely heroes, these films serve as a breath of fresh air on a genre that often takes itself too seriously. So, without further ado, here are the 10 best zombie comedies ranked to keep you laughing while you squirm at the undead.

10 'Unhuman' (2022)

Directed by Marcus Dunstan

Close

When a group of Evanston Hill High School students set out on a field trip, the last thing on their minds was an unfortunate bus crash in the middle of nowhere. To make matters worse, a metalhead, who turns out to be a mutated zombie, suddenly barges onto their bus and attacks a student, setting the movie into motion. In a panic, Ever (Brianne Tju), Randall (Benjamin Wadsworth), and the rest of the students flee into the woods, seeking refuge in an old abandoned building as they figure out their escape plan.

Following a similar style to classic high school movies, Unhuman relies on typical stereotypes to support its characters. While it may not offer the groundbreaking twists audiences crave, the film compensates with its music-video-style cinematography and editing, which is reminiscent of the energetic flair often seen in YouTube videos.

Watch on Amazon

9 'Dance of the Dead' (2008)

Directed by Gregg Bishop

Image via Lions Gate Home Entertainment

Prom night is alive in middle America. While the rest of the town is dolled up in their finest formal attires, exchanging corsages, something evil is brewing in the local cemetery: the dead rise from their graves, hungry for the living. While the popular kids are lost in the rhythm of the school dance, it’s up to the geeks, the nerds, the outcasts, and the dateless wonders to defend the town from the undead onslaught.

Armed with makeshift weapons, these unlikely heroes gear up for a prom night unlike any other. Dance of the Dead spins a classic tale of underdogs stepping up to save the world, blending gore, humor, and a gripping storyline to keep audiences seated. Featuring a witty and irreverent dialogue, the film doesn’t hold back on its foul language.

Dance of the Dead Release Date October 14, 2008 Director Gregg Bishop Cast Jared Kusnitz , Greyson Chadwick , Chandler Darby , Carissa Capobianco , Randy McDowell , Michael V. Mammoliti Runtime 95

Watch on Amazon

8 'Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse' (2015)

Directed by Christopher Landon

Close

When a janitor’s careless mistake unleashes a zombie from a research lab, all hell breaks loose. Meanwhile, teenage scouts Ben Goudy (Tye Sheridan) and Carter Grant (Logan Miller) go on one last camping trip before hanging up their scout badges. But their plans take an unexpected turn when they decide to ditch camp for a senior party, thinking they’re in for the night of their lives. Little do they know, that upon returning to town, they’ll be faced with a zombie-infested nightmare.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse doesn’t hold back, delivering brutal and deliciously violent thrills. Its lack of pretense only adds to its charm, making it an entertaining watch from start to finish. With a blend of teen comedy vulgarity and ‘80s aesthetics, it’s the perfect choice for those seeking a light-hearted yet terrifying experience.

7 'Eat, Brains, Love' (2019)

Directed by Rodman Flender

Close

Based on Jeff Hart’s 2013 novel of the same name, Eat Brains Love follows the unlike journey of Jake Stephens (Jake Cannavale) and his crush, Amanda Blake (Angelique Rivera), who find themselves infected with a mysterious zombie virus. The twist? Jake is a laid-back stoner, while Amanda is a popular cheerleader. With no other choice, the two set out on a cross-country quest in search of a cure. But their mission becomes complicated when a teenage telepath and her partner from the government’s top-secret Necrotic Control Division, are assigned to track Jake and Amanda down.

While the film’s plot may not offer anything too revolutionary, it doesn’t skimp on the gore. The film serves up plenty of bloody zombie action for fans of the genre. Though it may not break new ground, the movie delivers a satisfying dose of organ-chomping mayhem that will leave zombie enthusiasts hungry for more.

Watch on Tubi

6 Fido (2006)

Directed by Andrew Currie

Image via TVA Films

Set in a 1950s world overrun by zombies, Fido dishes out laughs as it imagines a society coping with the undead, all thanks to Zomcon’s innovations. The Robinsons, hesitant about owning a zombie, find themselves pressured by their new neighbor. Yet, it’s their son Timmy who forms an unexpected bond with their zombie, Fido, treating it like a beloved pet.

As Fido gets caught up in unforeseen events, the film explores themes of social integration and family dynamics with deadpan humor and charm. It’s an oddly heartwarming tale of acceptance and the challenges of fitting in when zombies are the new norm.

Watch on Tubi

5 'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Levine

Image via Lionsgate

Warm Bodies tells the charming tale of ‘R’ (Nicholas Hoult), a zombie who unexpectedly falls head over heels for a human amidst a post-apocalyptic America. In this world divided by walls, survivors, led by Grigio (John Malkovich), send teens like Julie (Teresa Palmer), Perry (Dave Franco), and Nora (Lio Tipton) outside in search of supplies. But their regular routine goes awry when they encounter a horde of zombies, including ‘R’.

After an unfortunate encounter with Perry, ‘R’ connects with Julie, sparking an unlikely romance between human and zombie. As he protects Julie from his fellow zombies and shelters her in his plane, their bond blossoms into a unique friendship. With a quirky yet heartfelt plot, the film offers depth and unexpected thrills that keep it engaging from start to finish.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Netflix

In the midst of a zombie-infested Las Vegas, a daring group of mercenaries sees an opportunity for the ultimate heist. With the city abandoned and billionaire casino magnate Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) offering a hefty reward, former mercenary Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and his team embark on a dangerous mission to retrieve $200 million left behind in Sin City. As the clock ticks and the threat of nuclear destruction looms, they must attack through the hordes of zombies to secure the cash.

Army of the Dead offers a thrilling rollercoaster ride, with characters worth rooting for and action scenes that dazzle. While it pushes the genre forward, the film falls short of its potential due to lazy tropes and missed opportunities for depth. Most recently, a prequel to the movie is currently in the works.

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Return of the Living Dead' (1985)

Directed by Dan O'Bannon