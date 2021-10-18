An anime film production is in the works for the Zombie Land Saga. The announcement was made at the Zombie Land Saga LIVE event in Japan. The only details fans were provided with were a simple, yet unusual, teaser trailer featuring actors Hakuryu and Kunio Murai, who are both from the Saga prefecture. A live action still accompanied the trailer.

Though we don’t know much about the film yet, we do somewhat know what to expect from it. The movie is based on studio MAPPA, Avex Pictures, and Cygames’ bizarre anime series by the same name. The story follows Sakura Minamoto, a high school girl who wants to become an idol but dies the day she plans to submit an application. Ten years later, Sakura and six other girls from different eras of Japan, are brought back as zombies by Kotaro Tatsumi, who wants to revitalize the Saga prefecture with a zombie idol group called Franchouchou.

A manga adaptation based on the anime followed not long after the first season. The anime received a second season titled Zombie Land Saga Revenge earlier this year.

Image via Crunchyroll

The anime show is a great subversion of idol anime tropes, while offering catchy tunes every episode. With a simple, yet entertaining story, Zombie Land Saga lends itself to a fun, catchy, big screen adaptation.

You can read the official Crunchyroll description about the Zombie Land Saga anime below:

A typical morning. The usual music. Their normal lives. The peace these seven girls experience will suddenly be destroyed. By the living dead... zombies. A reality that they never wanted a part of, an amazing and terrifying zombie world. They all share one wish: "We want to live." These girls will struggle through this saga, in order to achieve a miracle. MAPPA, Avex Pictures, and Cygames team up to bring you a juicy, 100% original anime. A timeless shocker for all audiences, a brand new style of zombie anime, will soon rise.

