With its roots in Haitian folklore, the concept of the zombie is a huge pop culture staple. Popularized in film in large part by the works of iconic horror director George A. Romero, zombies have been used in a myriad of different ways. They have symbolized rampant consumerism and have been used to explore the fears of disease and infection, making them one of the horror genre's most versatile monsters.

In the 21st century, in particular, zombies have exploded in popularity globally in terrifying horror films, pulse-racing action films, and subversive comedies. The massive success of the Walking Dead franchise and critical acclaim of efforts like Shaun of the Dead proved zombie content is far more versatile than anyone could've thought. These are the best zombie movies of the 21st century, brilliant and memorable efforts that cement the zombie sub-genre as a fan and critical favorite.

10 'Planet Terror' (2007)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, Planet Terror is a 2007 action-horror film that served as one-half of Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's double feature Grindhouse. The film takes place in a town plagued by a deadly gas that mutates exposed people into zombies and follows Cherry Darling (Rose McGowan), a go-go dancer who loses her leg after being attacked by the infected.

Grindhouse was an ambitious project for Rodriguez and Tarantino, and Planet Terror is a bold homage to 1970s exploitation movies. Containing gloriously ridiculous violence and action—with its most iconic image being Cherry Darling's machine gun replacement leg—Planet Terror is one of the most distinctive and refreshing modern zombie films. Campy, outrageous and a ton of fun, Planet Terror is a great 21st-century tribute to the B-movie horror films of years gone by.

9 'Zombieland' (2009)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Zombieland is a 2009 zombie comedy film directed by Ruben Fleischer. It's set in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in which survivors are encouraged to avoid forming emotional attachments due to the ever-present likelihood of death. The film follows Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) and Wichita (Emma Stone), a small group of survivors making their way to a sanctuary at an old amusement park.

The film is a funny and light-hearted horror-comedy, featuring an iconic cameo from Bill Murray and anchoring itself with Columbus' list of crucial (and often surprising) rules for surviving the zombie apocalypse. However, it generates genuine pathos through its themes of found family, especially in regard to the cool, tough, and secretly sensitive Tallahassee. One of the most straightforwardly comedic modern zombie films, Zombieland is a deeply enjoyable watch.

8 'Dead Snow' (2009)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola

Dead Snow is a 2009 Norwegian horror-comedy directed and co-written by Tommy Wirkola. The film follows a group of students on vacationing at a remote Norwegian cabin, who become the targets of a group of Nazi zombies intent on hoarding their stolen gold. The film escalates to an exciting and gory climax as the students and zombies fight one another with weapons ranging from guns and grenades to hardware tools.

One of the best Nordic horror movies, Dead Snow takes full advantage of its gorgeous mountain setting by creating a striking visual contrast between the snow's pristine white and the blood's intense red. The antagonists are uniquely loathsome even for zombies, being undead incarnations of some of history's greatest monsters. Wildly original and entertaining, Dead Snow features gruesome and exhilarating carnage that sets it apart from other zombie movies.

7 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Directed by Shin'ichirō Ueda

One Cut of the Dead is a 2017 Japanese zombie comedy film directed by Shin'ichirō Ueda. The first act is presented as one unbroken take, following a film crew led by a maniacal director (Takayuki Hamatsu) who find themselves attacked by real zombies during the production of a horror film. However, One Cut of the Dead then reveals several exciting twists and turns that make it hard to describe without spoiling the fun.

Grossing a considerable profit on a comparatively tiny budget, One Cut of the Dead was successful with both critics and general audiences. The film is clever, unique and incredibly funny, providing a heartwarming send-up of the joy of movie-making and presenting fun and charming characters. One of Japan's greatest zombie films, One Cut of the Dead is an underrated and inventive gem and a textbook example of doing the most with the least.

6 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Written by James Gunn and directed by Zack Snyder, Dawn of the Dead is a 2004 action-horror film based on George A. Romero's 1978 original. The film follows Ana (Sarah Polley), a nurse who finds herself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse and seeks shelter with a group of other survivors in an empty shopping mall. Ana and her companions must contend with the surrounding zombie horde and compelling human drama as they fight for their survival.

As Zack Snyder's directorial debut, the film perfectly showcases his talent for creating stylish and energetic action sequences. The film features strong performances from its ensemble cast, a tight screenplay and a fun, self-aware soundtrack that makes good use of multiple versions of "Down With The Sickness" by Disturbed. Honoring the original yet walking a distinctive path, Dawn of the Dead is among the best horror remakes and one of the 21st century's best zombie films.

5 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Directed by Drew Goddard

The Cabin in the Woods is a 2011 satirical horror-comedy directed by Drew Goddard. Taking place in a world in which horror film scenarios are routinely created by a secret corporation in order to appease bloodthirsty ancient Lovecraftian entities, the film follows a group of college students who are the latest victims of the plan. Vacationing at a remote cabin à la Evil Dead, the students find themselves attacked by a horde of sadistic zombies.

Culminating in a shocking and cathartic ending, the film succeeds in every area essential to a horror-comedy. The jokes are stellar, its satirical takes on horror tropes and audience expectations are spot-on, and its monsters, including the menacing and torture-loving zombies, provide some genuine scares. The Cabin in the Woods is one of the most unconventional zombie movies of the 21st century but remains worthy and refreshing, qualities that make it stand out even more.

4 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Directed by Danny Boyle from a screenplay by Alex Garland, 28 Days Later is a 2002 British horror film. It follows Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma to find London completely deserted due to the spread of the highly contagious "Rage Virus." Although not technically zombies, sufferers of the Rage Virus become animalistic and violent to the point of total inhumanity.

Commonly considered one of Britain's best horror movies, 28 Days Later is masterfully directed, containing some of the most striking sequences in Danny Boyle's filmmaking career. Taking a provocative and unexpected angle, 28 Days Later explores the political implications of a zombie apocalypse, drawing an equal amount of horror from the actions of the military as from the infected. An essential 2000s zombie film, 28 Days Later deserves its reputation as a groundbreaking modern classic.

3 'Rec' (2007)

Directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza

Directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza, Rec is a 2007 Spanish found-footage horror film. Presented as the raw footage for a late-night television show, the film follows presenter Ángela (Manuela Velasco) as she becomes quarantined in an apartment building while following a group of firefighters. As the tenants become infected with a zombie-like virus, Ángela and her camera operator, Pablo (Pablo Rosso), find themselves trapped and fighting for their lives.

Widely considered one of the best international horror films in recent memory, Rec is notable due to its genuinely terrifying atmosphere and scares, creating fear and suspense from claustrophobia and fast-paced, effective jump scares. Drawing its mythology from a unique combination of modern infection-based horror and more historical and folkloric depictions of zombies created by occult practices, Rec is an atmospheric and refreshing zombie film that is as chilling as it's thrilling.

2 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Train to Busan is a 2016 South Korean action-horror film directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The film follows Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), a workaholic father who boards a train from Seoul to Busan with his young daughter, Su-an (Kim Su-an). Soon, they find themselves trapped in the middle of the outbreak of a zombie plague. Set primarily on the titular train, the film follows the journey of an ensemble cast of passengers as they fight off the zombies and attempt to survive until they arrive at their destination.

Receiving widespread critical acclaim, Train to Busan was a huge hit at Asian box offices and has become renowned as one of the best international zombie films. The film perfectly balances impactful emotional beats with energetic and genuinely scary zombie action sequences. Exploring themes of fatherhood, class warfare and interpersonal kindness, Train to Busan is an unmissable blend of genres, excelling as a zombie horror and a riveting action thriller.

1 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Edgar Wright

The first film in Edgar Wright's Cornetto Trilogy, Shaun of the Dead is a 2004 British horror-comedy co-written by Wright and Simon Pegg. The film follows the down-on-their-luck, late-twenties slackers Shaun (Pegg) and Ed (Nick Frost) as they attempt to rescue Shaun's family and friends in the middle of a chaotic zombie apocalypse.

Like Wright's other films, Shaun of the Dead is impeccably edited and highly energetic. The film is full of hilarious jokes, genuinely heartfelt moments, and plenty of blood and gore, making it simultaneously a highlight of British comedy and British horror cinema. Widely considered one of the best parody films ever, Shaun of the Dead is a loving tribute to zombie films that subverts common tropes, making it not only a great commentary on the sub-genre but an essential contribution to its canon.

