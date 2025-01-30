Zombie movies tend to ride a fine line between fun and despair. After all, most of these films do follow characters trying to survive undead outbreaks that bring entire populations – or sometimes even the whole planet – down. The dead rise, or a disease infects people and turns them feral. Society can – and often does – crumble, and many zombie films have characters who could die at any moment.

But then there’s also something kind of entertaining, or even a little escapist, about the idea of trying to survive a zombie outbreak. Zombies can be funny, zombie-related video games can be fun, and some movies – like Zombieland, most obviously – also try to capture this unlikely side of an undead apocalypse. Then there are the following films, which all end up being pretty bleak. Some do blend comedy and horror genres, sure, but if things end pretty badly for most or all of the characters, then the film can be counted as bleak for present purposes.

The following article will contain spoilers for various zombie movies.

10 'The Dead Don't Die' (2019)

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

A film like The Dead Don’t Die certainly isn't going to be for everyone, thanks to its oddball sense of humor and its lack of thrills typical of the zombie genre. It’s not really going for the kind of thing that most zombie movies go for, though, and anyone familiar with filmmaker Jim Jarmusch going in probably won’t be too surprised by such an approach (he’s more of an arthouse guy, after all).

Still, The Dead Don’t Die does conform to some slightly more expected zombie-related tropes as it approaches its ending, principally the convention that such films should end on a heavily bittersweet or outright depressing note. Just about everyone dies by the film’s end, with the surviving characters either about to die right before the credits start, or likely to perish soon afterward. Even if you found most of the preceding movie funny, you're likely to be left a little bummed out by the way it all wraps up.

9 'Zombie Flesh Eaters' (1979)

Directed by Lucio Fulci

An Italian film that’s known by a few different titles, but here will be referred to as Zombie Flesh Eaters, this one is business as usual as far as zombie films of its era go. Perhaps the thing that stands out the most is how over-the-top the violence is, admittedly, with the level of gore here making it somewhat controversial upon release, and it’s something that’s still pretty gross, even by today’s standards.

It takes place on an island, and involves a handful of characters finding themselves grappling with a zombie outbreak on said island. Zombie Flesh Eaters isn't hopeless or bleak straight away, but does get increasingly more ruthless with killing off characters as it chugs along. Then there’s the very end of the film, which sees the outbreak breaking free of the island, and zombies ominously making their way to New York City, right as the movie’s ending…

8 '28 Weeks Later' (2007)

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

While it’s a very different kind of film to the aforementioned Zombie Flesh Eaters, it is actually kind of funny how similar the ending between it and 28 Weeks Later – which itself was released 28 years later – is. An outbreak is in the process of being contained throughout the film, but by the end of 28 Weeks Later, enough poor decisions have been made to ensure that the virus spreads, and various locations around the world are seen being impacted by zombie hordes at the very end.

It stands in contrast to 28 Days Later, which is another gritty zombie film (and a superior one) that takes place before 28 Weeks Later, and has a relatively optimistic ending, at least compared to some of the misery that precedes said ending. 28 Weeks Later, on the other hand, does not want to end happily, so anything could happen by the time 28 Years Later rolls around.