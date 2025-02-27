Not always, but a good deal of the time, zombie movies deal with the end of the world, and that’s automatically a pretty heavy thing to tackle. If zombie films don’t want to get fully apocalyptic, then an outbreak can pretty easily decimate a small town or a city over the course of 90+ minutes, and so even if such a scenario isn't as expansive, that can be pretty upsetting, too.

Such is the nature of this kind of horror movie, with some of the best zombie-related films balancing spectacular carnage alongside emotionally devastating stories, with all that occasionally also getting balanced with darkly comedic elements, too. Of all the zombie movies ever made, the following rank among the most depressing, for one reason or another, and are ranked below, starting with the fairly depressing and ending with those that are outright tragic.

10 'The Night Eats the World' (2018)

Directed by Dominique Rocher

Image via WTFilms

Its title hints at a doomed world, but The Night Eats the World focuses mostly on France, showing one man’s fight for survival in Paris after he wakes up after a party and finds himself in the middle of a zombie outbreak. It might not reinvent the wheel narratively, as far as these sorts of movies go, but it is uniquely upsetting for a zombie film.

It’s all about capturing a sense of isolation, and does a good job of showing the speed at which a hypothetical world-ending outbreak could bring about… well, the end of the world. Maybe don’t watch The Night Eats the World if you want a zombie movie with any kind of escapist value, though, but check it out if you're okay with things getting pretty real and somber.