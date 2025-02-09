The funny thing about zombie apocalypses is that they usually look like absolute hell to live through, but it can be oddly fun to watch characters on screen surviving (or sometimes straight-up not surviving) one. Much of this has to do with the fact that zombies are – at least at the time of writing – purely fictional, and some of it has to do with the odd satisfaction one can get when thinking about what one would do if in the shoes of the characters.

Playing “How would I survive this” or “What would I do differently” can be fun, as can copious amounts of over-the-top blood and guts. Also, some zombie movies also happen to be comedies, so those inherently tend to be quite entertaining. What follows is not a list of the best zombie films ever, but some of the most purely enjoyable (and, as a warning, some of these also get quite dark, mixing entertainment and thrills with more somber and/or intense scenes, too).

10 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Zack Snyder

While it gets pretty intense and even downbeat at times, 2004’s Dawn of the Dead is still a ton of fun for anyone with a decently strong stomach. It gets pretty brutal as far as zombie carnage goes, but much like the 1978 film it remakes (with a fair few narrative/structural differences), it’s also a blast as a piece of escapist entertainment, being darkly funny at times, too.

The thrill of a movie like Dawn of the Dead mostly comes from the premise, which sees a group of people hide out in a large shopping mall as a way to escape the hoards of zombies that have overrun the rest of society. There are numerous opportunities for kills and set pieces in such a setting, and it’s also one of those zombie movies you can watch and quite easily think, “Hmm, what would I do?”

9 'Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead' (2006)

Directed by Lloyd Kaufman

Packed with crude humor, ultra-violence, and lots of general grossness, Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead is a Troma film through and through. The studio is best known for The Toxic Avenger movies, but Poultrygeist is the best thing associated with the love-them-or-hate-them group (actually, Tromeo and Juliet is kind of great… well, great for something made by Troma).

You get out of this one exactly what you'd expect based on the title, as it’s a movie about trying to survive creatures that are zombie + chicken hybrids. Most of the humor in Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead is politically incorrect, the story is nonsensical, the effects crude, and everything’s intentionally schlocky and/or stupid, but all that is also what makes it a good deal of fun, at least if you're someone who likes tasty B-grade trash.

8 'Zombieland' (2009)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Zombieland is a blast of a zombie flick, throwing together a small group of flawed but endearing characters as they try to survive and achieve some wonderfully simple goals, all within a runtime that clocks in at under 90 minutes. It’s not complex by any means, even by the standards of this kind of movie, but it does exactly what you'd want it to and then proceeds to waste none of your time.

It’s also a fun movie because while there are stakes, it never gets too heavy, and is generally kind to its characters regarding who survives (well, for the most part). It had a decent yet slightly underwhelming sequel, which is, naturally, a more recent release, but 2009’s Zombieland is the much stronger film and, oddly enough, feels younger.