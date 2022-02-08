If you’ve seen any piece of media involving zombies in the last ten years, odds are the protagonist has been a father. While the zombie genre exploded in the early 2010s, the variety of leads we saw in these new movies, TV shows, and games were strangely limited. In terms of mainstream zombie content, it seemed a disproportionate number of main characters happened to be a father or at the very least a father figure. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from The Walking Dead, Joel from The Last of Us, and Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) from World War Z are some of the most well-known but far from the only examples. Over time, one begins to question these patterns. Not just questioning the cultural preoccupation with zombie media but also with putting fathers at the forefront of that struggle. Why do we love to see dads in such dire straights?

Like media that focuses on natural disasters, zombie stories thrive on the sense of helplessness it instills in their characters and audience. The image of a massive zombie hoard staring down a lone survivor is one we’ve become familiar with in the past decade. Much the same way a tsunami is beyond our control, the mindless zombie hoard functions just the same. It’s an inhuman enemy that cannot be reasoned with. And it’s not something that can be solved with a good punch either.

This setup creates an interesting challenge for the stereotypical father figure. To our media-trained sensibilities, a father is meant to be both the first and last line of defense for a family. He is their strength. The underlying assumption being that as long as the father is still standing, so is his family. But in the face of something so colossal as the near-annihilation of humanity, there’s not much that any individual can do. Even a father.

Zombie media is an exercise in futility. The opening minutes of The Last of Us (2013) show the main character Joel trying and failing to protect his daughter during the initial zombie outbreak. His role as a hero father is shattered before the opening credits even roll. It’s obvious before we even know the game’s main story that this is not a traditional action hero, this is not our quintessential father figure. Zombie stories can’t accommodate a Liam Neeson-esque father because that is not the kind of character that survives in a zombie apocalypse, he’s the kind to die foolishly in it. The Last of Us uses Joel to show us how someone can still be a father when they aren’t invincible. When the veneer of expectation is taken away, all he can do is his best.

Joel starts the game as jaded and averse to forming any connections. He feels that he failed his daughter and cannot bear to care for anyone else and lose them again. It’s not a story about Joel becoming a big action hero who stops the zombie apocalypse, it's Joel realizing that being a father is something more complex than simply being strong enough to stop bad things from happening to his family. This is witnessed plainly in the climax. Ellie is nearly killed in service of attempting to create a cure for the zombie virus but Joel prevents it by mowing down an entire hospital full of soldiers and doctors to save her life. While the way things play out is very action-oriented, thematically it calls back to this sense of caring in the face of futility. He can’t stop the apocalypse but he can stop this. Joel cannot guarantee Ellie’s future but he can guarantee she sees tomorrow. And that is enough.

Similarly, Train to Busan (2016) follows the selfish salaryman Seok-Woo (Gong Yoo) as he and his daughter ostensibly try to survive a zombie outbreak. Ultimately, however, the story is more about him rekindling his relationship with his daughter and proving himself to be a good father. Seok-Woo unlike many other zombie media protagonists is not a brawler. He fights back against the zombies more with his wits than with his fists, figuring out ways for their party to move through zombie-infested train cars without provoking attention rather than bashing through the hoard with a baseball bat as many other Zombie Apocalypse Dads are known to do. For Seok-Woo, the zombie apocalypse was not the first time he failed his daughter but it is the first time he can truly do right by her.

In Train to Busan, the apocalypse serves as a twisted shot at redemption. Seok-Woo could not be the parent Soo-An needed but when everything else is taken away and all that’s left to do is keep her alive, he steps up to the task with a great sense of purpose. Through Train to Busan, we see a microcosm of how the zombie apocalypse is used to unmask a person's truest form. Some of the other passengers become selfish (even more so than they were before) seeking only their own self-preservation. Others show their selflessness (and pay the price for it) seeking to help others as much as themselves like Sang-Hwa. And for Seok-Woo, it strips him down to his bare essentials and shows him what he was unable to see with the blindings of everyday life. His work is irrelevant, he himself is irrelevant, what matters is keeping his daughter safe. The zombies serve as the flames that temper Seok-Woo into a more fully realized version of himself, forcing him to confront his failures as a father and force him to do better.

The Walking Dead shows time and again that an action hero is no match for the apocalypse. Whatever minor victories Rick, his family, and their group of fellow survivors may manage are nothing but a temporary balm. The world is in ruins and it's all Rick can do most of the time to simply keep his family together. And he fails at this. Many times. He loses his wife and later his son, Carl. It’s not a reflection of Rick’s own weakness but instead the overwhelming brutality of the world they live in. What happens when a father’s strength is not enough? He breaks. Unlike Train to Busan or The Last of Us, Rick faces a much more depressing fate wherein only two of his children survive and Rick himself is MIA. Still, despite everything, we understand that Rick only keeps fighting for his family, blood or otherwise. There is no victory on the horizon for Rick but he will fight to the bitter end despite that futility because it is not victory he seeks, simply another day for his surviving family to keep breathing.

The extreme circumstances of being faced with an unstoppable killing force bring to the forefront the most fundamental parts of a person and put them on display. And for our fatherly characters, we see that their fatherhood is the most integral part of their identity. It is not their strength in the face of danger that makes them fathers nor is it even their blood connection to their child. It is their conscious choice to put the person in their care as their number one priority, even if that is to the detriment of themselves. It’s a minute shift from warrior to defender but it is the direction of their intent that matters. Not a need to crush the outside world, but a wish to preserve their inner world.

In the face of these impossible odds, these stories break down what it really means to be a father. What does he become when his strength isn’t enough? And the answer we see most often oddly seems to be, he becomes better. He becomes more attentive. More caring. With the expectations of his traditional role completely crushed due to the collapse of society and his own inability to perform what’s expected of him, all he can do is care for those around him. Train to Busan’s Seok-Woo starts the film somewhat estranged from his daughter and it is not through any action-hero skills that they become closer throughout the film but rather the many steps he takes to protect his daughter. The fight itself may seem futile and, as characters around them drop like flies, it often is. But Seok-woo refuses to give up even at the cost of his own life.

A father here is not a wall of defense but a shelter. A safe harbor. He cannot prevent the bad things, he is just as vulnerable to them as the rest of us, but he is a pillar of support. It is not his strength that carries him onward but his love. Joel cannot be any more secure in Ellie’s likelihood of survival than he could be of Sarah’s, yet his arc in the game is in choosing to love her anyway. There’s no overcoming a zombie apocalypse but one can endure it. This is where that quintessential shift in the portrayal of fathers lies. A father is not a savior, he is a human and just as fallible and frail as the rest of us.

