Though the word zombie had existed prior to 1968, it was the low-budget cult classic horror movie Night of the Living Dead, released that year, that largely defined the zombie genre as it’s now understood. There’s been something of a push away from zombies being undead, sure, as it’s more common now for a virus to be the explicit cause of a zombie outbreak. Also, zombies have generally gotten faster as the years have gone on, but that’s kind of beside the point. You still know a zombie movie when you see one.

Though the genre can be traced back to the U.S., thanks to George A. Romero’s aforementioned 1968 film, by no means has that been the only place in the world where great zombie movies have been made. The following titles all show how globally appealing zombies as horror creatures have become, with the following films (including a couple in the English language, albeit not from the U.S.) all being great examples of international – or non-American – zombie movies.

10 '#Alive' (2020)

Director: Cho Il

There’s been a well-deserved boom in popularity worldwide for South Korean cinema and TV, with #Alive being very popular upon release, thanks in large part to it finding an audience while COVID-19 was still on everyone’s minds. It was a movie filmed during 2019, before any lockdowns, but was released at a time when people were dealing with isolation and quarantining, all the while having a main character dealing with such things because of a zombie outbreak.

#Alive was in the right place at the right time, reflecting that uncanny, sickening, and monotonous time in history well, even if by accident. It’s a modern spin on a well-worn survival narrative, working in some late-2010s technology well and providing zombie movie fans with a decent blend of suspense, action, and scares. It doesn’t redefine the genre by any means, but it’s certainly watchable and a pretty decent time overall.

9 'Zombi 2' (1979)

Director: Lucio Fulci

This 1979 Italian zombie film is known by a few different titles, including Zombie Flesh Eaters, Island of the Living Dead, and sometimes just Zombie, but Zombi 2 feels like the most amusing and endearing. It raises the question, is there a Zombi 1? The answer is complicated: the classic 1978 film Dawn of the Dead was released as Zombi in Italy, and so Zombi 2 could well be an unofficial sequel/follow-up, or something intending to capitalize on that film’s success.

Dawn of the Dead was made by George A. Romero at his peak, so Zombi 2 doesn’t live up to it, but that’s okay. It’s not a real sequel, and it also satisfies as something considerably gorier and nastier, having a reputation for being one of the most violent horror films of its time, and still holding up today as a satisfying bloodbath, even if some of the effects are (naturally) charmingly dated.

8 'Dead Snow' (2009)

Director: Tommy Wirkola

The late 2000s was a time when the idea of Nazi zombies seemed particularly popular, thanks to a minigame in Call of Duty: World at War (2008) and the crude yet quite entertaining 2009 film Dead Snow. To the latter’s credit, it does also stand out for being one of the coldest and most wintry zombie movies, and the frequent splashes of red against the white of the snow make for a striking contrast (there is a lot of both blood and snow contained within this movie).

The idea of watching a Norwegian zombie movie might already sound novel enough, but having it additionally be very silly, exceedingly gory, and having the undead also be Nazis just adds to the wildness of it all. Dead Snow has its flaws for sure, but it’s worth checking out for anyone who appreciates it when zombie movies don’t take themselves too seriously.

7 '[REC]' (2007)

Directors: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza

In the wake of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project, found-footage horror became something of an unstoppable horror sub-genre, with the Spanish film [REC] taking this format and adding zombies to it… kind of. Like a good many zombie films of the 2000s, the zombies here are victims of some kind of infectious disease and, unfortunately for the non-infected, these foes are also pretty speedy and aggressive.

The primary characters in [REC] are a television reporter and her cameraman, with things naturally being shown from their point of view as they cover a dramatic series of events occurring inside an apartment complex from the inside. [REC] builds in intensity throughout, and is pretty short and no-nonsense overall. It’s also very hard to recommend to anyone who has a particularly strong fear of the dark and/or enclosed spaces.

6 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

There are plenty of exciting action/thriller/suspense movies that largely take place on trains, with the appropriately named Train to Busan being one of the absolute best in recent memory. Predating #Alive by a few years (and also generally being better), Train to Busan feels like the gold standard for South Korean zombie media, at least for now… and an honorable mention should probably go to the series All of Us Are Dead, too.

Train to Busan is fast-paced and continually exciting from start to finish, following a group of characters effectively trying to outrun a viral outbreak, with the titular Busan being a place that’s successfully cut itself off from the outbreak in question. It’s a super action-packed movie by zombie film standards, and so long as one doesn’t mind a little blood and guts, it’s hard to imagine anyone not getting some level of enjoyment out of a movie like Train to Busan.

5 'The Beyond' (1981)

Director: Lucio Fulci

While the aforementioned Lucio Fulci film Zombi 2 is probably more of a zombie movie than The Beyond, it’s The Beyond that’s the better film overall. Maybe that’s a hot take, but it just has more to offer beyond a splattery smattering of blood and guts… but for what it’s worth, The Beyond totally has that stuff too, for anyone who likes their horror movies particularly gory.

It’s a winning supernatural horror film, with its premise involving a woman inheriting a strange old hotel that happens to be built over an entrance to Hell itself. This leads to all sorts of different horror situations playing out, and zombies do eventually make an appearance, with the kind of carnage you’d expect to see out of a Fulci-directed horror movie (the guy had a knack for crafting gory horror; that can’t be denied).

4 'Braindead' (1992)

Director: Peter Jackson

You know a movie must be pretty bloody if it was banned in several territories for violence alone, which is something that can be said about Braindead (sometimes known as Dead Alive). This might be the most well-known pre-Middle Earth Peter Jackson movie, with its notoriety as a comedic and over-the-top bloodbath of a film being the primary reason why it has such a devoted cult following.

It’s also hard to think of a better zombie movie that’s come out of New Zealand, because Braindead really delivers the gory goods, having a simple premise (a small town’s inhabitants slowly falling victim to a strange virus) that’s bolstered immensely by excessive gore and a twisted sense of humor. It’s one of the most anarchic zombie movies ever made, and also up there with the most enjoyable of all time, too.

3 'Versus' (2000)

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura

Ryûhei Kitamura has an eclectic body of work and specializes in making wild genre movies, having been behind perhaps the craziest Godzilla film to date and also dabbling in samurai spectacle, as seen in 2003’s Azumi. But before either of those two movies, Kitamura made perhaps his masterpiece, known simply as Versus, which kind of feels like a combination of every conceivable genre under the sun, wrapped up in one chaotic two-hour film.

Essentially, it’s about a bunch of skilled fighters/gangsters who have to battle forces in a forest, with their enemies including zombies, and the action sequences blending martial arts, gunfights, and swordplay to dizzying effect. Versus is undeniably zany and perhaps even overwhelming, but it’s one of the best zombie movies to ever come out of Japan (and, even better, is more than “just” a zombie film, owing to how ambitious it ends up feeling).

2 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Director: Edgar Wright

The UK’s birthed some fairly strong zombie movies, especially since the beginning of the 2000s, with a well-deserved honorable mention needing to go to 28 Days Later, which had a massive influence on the genre, helping to popularize fast zombies and furthering the prevalence of zombie hordes being infected. But to keep things as international as possible (and to keep the English-language films to a minimum), it’s best to just single out one UK zombie movie, and the best of the bunch is ultimately Shaun of the Dead.

This operates as both a great zombie movie and an effective (yet loving) parody of zombie movies, following one man trying to turn his life around during the middle of what seems to be the end of the world. It’s funny, has a good heart, and feels genuinely suspenseful in its final act, undeniably being one of the smartest and most well-balanced zombie horror/comedy films of all time.

1 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Director: Shinichiro Ueda

One Cut of the Dead is more than just a zombie movie, but to elaborate on that statement would be doing a massive disservice to anyone who’s yet to see it. What can be said is that the film initially delivers on its title in a big way, being made up of a single take that tells an odd yet charming zombie-focused story and then, at a point, the entire movie pivots to something else.

It’s the “something else” that ultimately makes One Cut of the Dead go from an ambitious and strange low-budget zombie film to something of a modern classic, but you also have to take that journey yourself. It’s a wonderful and super creative movie, and might well even be up there with the very best Japanese films – zombie-related or otherwise – released in the 21st century so far.

