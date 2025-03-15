Look, for as great as zombie movies are, a bunch of them aren’t the most original things in the world, and that’s okay. There’s something borderline-cozy about a good, solid, by-the-numbers zombie film, because the usual formula is simply satisfying. You have undead hordes, a group of survivors, and a fight for survival that usually involves copious gore, some dark commentary, and a pretty high body count, even among the main characters.

There are rules to zombies, just like there are rules to other iconic monsters like vampires and werewolves, and so some of the best zombie movies of all time do still have familiar elements. On the other hand, there are unique and unusual zombie films that are worth highlighting, too. Some of the best and most distinctive are outlined below (and, for some, they were unique more at the time of release, rather than feeling unique now, on account of being super influential… so that’s a disclaimer).

10 'Dead Snow' (2009)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola

While it loses some points for technically coming out after the first Call of Duty game to feature a Nazi Zombies mode (2008’s Call of Duty: World at War), Dead Snow still feels distinctive as a film about, yeah, Nazi zombies. There were some earlier films that came out in the 20th century that had such undead forces, but Dead Snow might've been the first movie to take such an outlandish concept and execute it properly, and in a tonally satisfying way.

It's a zombie movie with a very chilly setting, and the zombies are resurrected Nazi troops, which makes it extra satisfying to see the main characters chop through them. Dead Snow is also very broadly comedic and honestly pretty dumb in parts, but it’s about Nazi zombies, so you kind of get what you get here; nothing more, and, thankfully, nothing less.