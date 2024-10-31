Fans of the horror genre have at least one favorite zombie movie. Zombies, after all, are some of the most iconic monsters in cinema. It all started with 1932's White Zombie before becoming immortalized in the mainstream by director George A. Romero's 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead. Today, they've become a staple of pop culture, immortalized in countless movies and television shows.

Honestly, there's always something to enjoy when watching a zombie movie. Who doesn't love tales of everyday people fighting against swarms of undead hordes? These films are memorable, spectacular, thrilling, and, above all, satisfy viewers right from the opening to end. From black-and-white classics to modern masterpieces, here are ten iconic zombies that are perfect from start to finish.

10 'The Return of the Living Dead' (1985)

Cast: Clu Gulager, James Karen, Thom Mattews, and Linnea Quigley

The Return of the Living is a darkly hilarious zombie comedy that captures the exciting, rebellious spirit of the 1980s. Set in a fictionalized world where Romero's Night of the Living Dead is loosely based on actual events, it follows a colorful group of characters as they battle near-indestructible zombies after two bumbling warehouse employees accidentally unleash barrels of toxic fumes that resurrect an army of the dead from a local graveyard.

Wacky high jinks ensue for the survivors as they face off hordes that can never be killed or stopped, and, unfortunately, burning them only seems to make their situation much worse. Return of the Living Dead is a hilarious tribute to Romero's classic, a film that pokes fun at its tropes but respects the legacy the original created. Though a moderate success, it's much more of a cult favorite and has grown significantly over the years. It's become one of the most celebrated and fun horror comedies to ever come out of the decade.

9 'Dead Alive' (1992)

Cast: Timothy Balme, Diana Peñalver, Ian Watkin, and Elizabeth Moody

From the wonderfully creative mind of The Lord of the Rings trilogy director, Sir Peter Jackson, comes his blood-soaked dark comedy cult classic Braindead, released as Dead Alive in the United States. It's about a shy young man, Lionel (Timothy Balme), as he must protect the woman of his dreams and his entire community from his murderous mother, Vera (Elizabeth Moody), who, after being bitten by a mutated animal hybrid, starts turning everyone she comes across into zombies.

It's a goofy, gory, splatter-horror spectacular that blows audiences away with its imagery. Today, Braindead is widely regarded as a standout of the zombie subgenre, arguably one of its best internationally. It brought Jackson's impressive storytelling skills into full view, delivering a wonderfully entertaining and unique tale that is both shocking and incredibly stunning. He would clearly go on to make bigger projects, but Briandead will remain one of the acclaimed director's most perfect early films, one that's still so much fun to re-experience now and again.

8 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Cast: Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Barbara Crampton, and David Gale

Stuart Gordon's Re-Animator is a zombie comedy spectacular that wows audiences with how impressively gory it gets. With just the right balance of laughs and scares, it follows the story of medical student Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) as he perfects a serum that can turn dead tissue back to life. Unfortunately, the results create horrible undead monstrosities that viciously start attacking the living.

Wildly beloved as one of the most iconic B-grade '80s horror movies ever, Re-Animator has endured as a beloved cult classic over the years. It's incredibly dark but wickedly funny throughout. There's plenty of shock and gore to be seen, and the performances complement the film's comedic tone and surely leave the audience chuckling at certain parts. Lately, it's become a must-watch for fans of zombie films. It grips viewers right from the opening scene and doesn't let go of their attention until the closing credits.

7 '[REC]' (2007)

Cast: Manuela Velasco, Ferran Terraza, Jorge-Yamam Serrano, and Pablo Rosso

2007's [REC] is a standout found-footage zombie horror film from Spain. Set during the night shift in Barcelona, it follows a reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her camera operator (Pablo Rosso) as they document a firefighting team as they answer a bizarre distress call coming from an apartment building. But as they get locked inside due to the government's mandatory quarantine, it soon becomes a battle for survival as they encounter murderous occupants who have become enraged by a deadly virus.

[REC] expertly takes full advantage of its found-footage style to create an unforgettably chilling zombie movie viewing experience. As it shows entirely through the camera's perspective, it takes audiences on an intense nightmare that makes them feel just as frantic and claustrophobic as its protagonists. It is undoubtedly unsettling from beginning to end and surely leaves a shocked feeling long after the credits roll.

6 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Kim Eui-sung, and Ma Dong-seok

With its action-packed thrills and non-stop terror, Train to Busan has become one of horror's most heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled zombie movies. It's about a fast-spreading zombie epidemic that rages in South Korea. Caught in the middle of the chaos, a dwindling group of survivors aboard a high-speed train make a harrowing journey as they try to reach a safety zone in Busan.

Action, horror, and drama all come together to create a perfect zombie film unlike anything anyone's ever seen. The entire cast does phenomenal work with their characters, making the audience easily root for their survival. As such, it's incredibly heartbreaking to see some of these characters die, as there was enough to understand and sympathize with their situation. It's a hair-raising and heartwrenching zombie flick that keeps the momentum going and never lets up on the intensity until the very last second.

5 'Day of the Dead' (1985)

Cast: Lori Cardille, Joseph Pilato, Terry Alexander, and Richard Liberty

The thrilling conclusion to George Romero's iconic "Dead Trilogy," Day of the Dead, sees the last remnants of humanity shelter underground while the undead have finally claimed rule over the Earth. In an underground bunk in the Florida Everglades, a small group of civilian scientists and soldiers hold out while struggling to find a cure. However, tensions quickly rise when the ruthless Captain Rhodes (Joseph Pilato) takes charge, creating factions within the group, ultimately leading to their downfall.

While initially a critical and commercial flop upon release, Day of the Dead has slowly become recognized over the years for its brilliance and is seen as another masterpiece like its two predecessors. It's expertly acted and brilliantly shot, featuring easily the most incredible-looking zombie makeup effects in Romero's trilogy. It's also his most profound and thought-provoking, telling a compelling story with dark themes that paints an unflinchingly bleak depiction of society and human nature. Day of the Dead is a must-watch for zombie lovers. It holds up well and never fails to leave the audience thrilled.

4 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, and Brendan Gleeson

One of the most beloved horror films from the 2000s, Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later, is a disaster thriller masterpiece that helped rejuvenate the zombie subgenre into the next century. Set in post-apocalyptic Great Britain, it follows a terrified bike courier, Jim (Cillian Murphy), as he adapts to this new, horrifying reality after escaped animal test chimps unleash a highly contagious virus that turns victims into ravenous killers.

As mentioned, 28 Days Later updated zombies for more modern audiences. It elevated the subgenre by featuring a frighteningly realistic depiction of societal collapse and a new breed of flesh-eaters that were faster, stronger, and more terrifying than anything audiences had ever seen before. There's suspense and action throughout the story, and it's a powerful character-driven narrative, following likable characters who viewers don't like to see get killed. It ushered in a new era for zombies and remains a bonafide classic that's still terrifying and relevant today as it was in 2002.