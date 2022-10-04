'The Walking Dead' is set to come to a close soon: what do we watch next?

In only a few months, fans will say goodbye to The Walking Dead on AMC. After 12 years and 11 seasons of bringing zombie gore and comic book lore to television screens everywhere, Carol (Melissa McBride) will put away her oven mitts, and Judith will hang up her brother's hat.

But if you'll need a zombie fix after TWD's series finale in November, several major characters are spinning off into their own series while plenty of other shows and movies, new and old, carry the same post-apocalyptic vibe.

'Daryl Dixon' (2023)

There is no character on The Walking Dead as loved as Daryl Dixon. Since season 1, Norman Reedus has won the hearts of women everywhere with his angel-winged leather vest and his sharpshooting with his crossbow.

But season 11C won't be the last fans see of Daryl, as he will be starring in his very own series, aptly titled Daryl Dixon. While little is known about the new show, AMC has confirmed that it will be filmed and set in France and premiere in 2023.

'Rick and Michonne' (2023)

When fans showed up at the 2022 San Diego ComicCon and attended what appeared to be any ordinary panel, they got the shock of their lives when Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira walked out to announce their very own miniseries.

The new show Rick and Michonne will replace the long-awaited Rick Grimes movie with plans to continue the characters' love story. It is expected to conclude their storyline after Lincoln's 2018 exit and Gurira's 2020 exit from The Walking Dead.

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (2023)

Since Glenn's murder at the hands of Negan in Season 7 of TWD, Maggie and Negan have had a strange enemies-to-not-really-friends relationship. But that all might change when they spin off to New York City.

The Walking Dead: Dead City—previously titled Isle of the Dead—will star Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose characters will arrive in a post-outbreak Manhattan when the series premieres in 2023.

'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Enough of the CGI and overdone special effects. If you're looking for some old-school horror to satisfy your zombie craving, give 1968's Night of the Living Dead a watch.

This black-and-white start to the zombie craze follows a group of Pennsylvanians who are holed up in an old house when the dead begin to rise from their graves and lumber their way to feast on the living.

The 'Resident Evil' Franchise

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Resident Evil started as a '90s horror game on the PlayStation 1 and centered around a zombie outbreak that a task force must get under control while inside a mansion infested with the dead.

The franchise eventually turned into 13 video games across many generations of consoles; a failed 2022 Netflix series; and a slew of films from 2002 to 2016, loosely based on the games about a task force that attempted to overrun the laboratory where a virus broke out that caused the apocalypse.

'The Last of Us' (2023)

Image via Sony Pictures Television, HBO

After three hit video games and two canceled films, the post-apocalyptic story The Last of Us will finally arrive on television screens in 2023, thanks to HBO.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the father-daughter-like, zombie-slashing duo Joel and Ellie, the show's first season will tell the tale of the first game in the series and guest star the main characters' original portrayers, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson.

'Zombieland' (2009)

If you're looking for some comedy after 11 gruesome seasons of The Walking Dead, this horror comedy classic will have you laughing during the zombie outbreak.

Zombielandstars Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin as survivors of the undead apocalypse, who must mow down hordes of the dead as they make their way to a safe haven.

'Army of the Dead' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Netflix's Army of the Dead puts a new spin on the traditional zombie apocalypse film when it takes place in Las Vegas, showing what happens when the undead takes over casinos and hotels in Sin City.

The film debuted both in theaters and on streaming in 2021 and follows a group of mercenaries who attempt a casino heist during the city's zombie outbreak, with some scenes being filmed in Las Vegas while the majority of the film was shot in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It received a prequel in the form of Army of Thieves later that same year.

'Tales of The Walking Dead' (2022)

Tales of the Walking Dead is the latest in The Walking Dead franchise, this time an anthology series that follows old and new characters in six standalone episodes.

Starring TWD alum Samantha Morton reprising her role as Alpha, episodes also feature appearances by Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Daniella Pineda, and more in their own horrifying tales.

'Fear the Walking Dead' (2015 -)

Fear the Walking Dead premiered in 2015 and was the very first spinoff of The Walking Dead. Taking place at the very start of the outbreak, the characters go from their everyday lives to navigating the new world of the undead.

The show has run on AMC for seven seasons and has had crossovers from several TWD characters, including OG fan favorite Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James.

