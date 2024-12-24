While the horror genre is known for its ability to scare audiences, horror movies can also provide electrifying thrills. Zombie horror, in particular, is often far more fast-paced and action-packed than its genre peers, especially since the early 21st century popularization of running zombies. In these films, survivors are forced to run, barricade themselves in safe places and, when all else fails, fight the monsters attacking them in a far more confrontational way than the typical response to horror antagonists, which creates significant excitement.

Many things can enhance the engagement of a zombie film, ranging from compelling characters, to in-depth world building, to tightly choreographed and gory action sequences. Including films about both undead zombies and infectious plagues, these are 10 great zombie films that are sure to get audiences' pulses racing.

10 'The Return of the Living Dead' (1985)

Directed by Dan O'Bannon

The Return of the Living Dead is a 1985 horror-comedy written and directed by Alien screenwriter Dan O'Bannon. An unofficial sequel to zombie classic Night of the Living Dead, the film centers on a town plagued by a toxic gas that reanimates dead bodies, causing a zombie horde. The film follows a group of punks who are forced to deal with the incoming zombie apocalypse after their cemetery party is drastically derailed.

An instant cult classic, the film launched a franchise, with an upcoming reboot set for a 2025 release date. The film is notable for many reasons, including its high-octane punk rock soundtrack, its gruesome practical effects, and for being the origin of the trope of zombies eating brains. Funny, bizarre and full of great kills, Return of the Living Dead is a thrilling zombie classic.

9 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Directed by Shin'ichirō Ueda

One Cut of the Dead is a 2017 Japanese horror-comedy written and directed by Shin'ichirō Ueda. Presented in three distinct acts that each reveal new layers to the zombie story, the film centers on the production of a zombie horror movie directed by an aggressively passionate filmmaker (Takayuki Hamatsu), that becomes derailed when a real zombie apocalypse strikes.

One Cut of the Dead is a film that rewards its audience for their patience by hilariously recontextualizing its first act through its later reveals, making it a highly rewatchable horror comedy. Containing likable characters and a delightfully homemade aesthetic, the film is an inspiring celebration of independent filmmaking. One Cut of the Dead is charming, funny and undeniably unique, making it one of the best zombie movies of the 21st century.

8 'Dead Snow' (2009)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola

Dead Snow is a 2009 Norwegian action-horror-comedy directed and co-written by Tommy Wirkola. The film follows a group of students spending their Easter vacation in a picturesque mountain cabin, whose trip is horrifically derailed by a troop of Nazi zombies who attack the students in order to keep their stolen treasure.

Dead Snow is a delightfully over-the-top splatterfest, featuring creative and striking gore effects to bring its zombie carnage to life. The film is one of the best Nordic horror films of the 2000s, blending gross-out horror with dark comedy in a highly entertaining way. An underrated zombie film, Dead Snow is a thrilling comedy-horror.

7 'Braindead'/'Dead Alive' (1992)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Braindead, also known as Dead Alive, is a 1992 New Zealand horror-comedy directed and co-written by Peter Jackson. The film centers on the beginnings of a zombie outbreak stemming from the arrival of a diseased monkey-rat hybrid at Wellington Zoo. A young man, Lionel (Timothy Balme), is forced into the middle of the chaos after his overbearing mother, Vera (Elizabeth Moody) is bitten by the rat-monkey and becomes a zombie.

Notoriously disgusting and deliberately over-the-top, the film contains grotesque special effects and hilarious splatter movie carnage. The film's most famous scene is the climactic lawnmower massacre, in which Lionel mows down zombies in a spectacular gross-out bloodbath. Braindead is horrific, extremely violent and full of absurdist comedy, maintaining a cult fanbase and thrilling horror fans to this day.

6 '28 Weeks Later' (2007)

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Directed and co-written by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, 28 Weeks Later is a 2007 British horror film. Set half a year after the initial Rage Virus outbreak depicted in 28 Days Later, the film centers on the UK being controlled by NATO military forces attempting to prevent the spread of the virus. At the heart of the film are siblings Tammy (Imogen Poots) and Andy (Mackintosh Muggleton), whose genes are thought to hold a key for preventing or treating the Rage Virus.

While less critically acclaimed than the original film, 28 Weeks Later still received significant praise and maintains a strong fanbase. The film draws upon its predecessor's bleak view of an apocalyptic Britain to present full-throttle zombie carnage, featuring far more action and a significantly faster pace. Featuring excellent world-building, a strong cast and tautly directed pacing, 28 Weeks Later is a great sequel and a highly exciting zombie film.

5 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Dawn of the Dead is a 2004 action-horror film directed by Zack Snyder and based on George A. Romero's 1978 film. The film centers on an eclectic ensemble cast led by Ana (Sarah Polley), a nurse, as they shelter in an abandoned shopping mall to escape from an encroaching zombie horde, forced to put aside their differences to fight for survival.

An acclaimed remake of a true horror classic, Snyder's update of the film was written by James Gunn and strikes a perfect balance between developing its compelling central characters and showcasing terrifying zombie action sequences. With great needle drops, a talented cast and an expertly paced horror plot, Dawn of the Dead is one of the most exciting zombie movies ever made.

4 'Pontypool' (2009)

Directed by Bruce McDonald

Pontypool is a 2009 Canadian horror film directed by Bruce McDonald and written by novelist Tony Burgess, adapted from his 1995 novel 'Pontypool Changes Everything'. The film follows Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie), a talk radio DJ who finds himself at the center of a viral zombie outbreak when his radio station studio is besieged by the infected. While the cause of the virus is initially unclear, it is eventually revealed in a creative twist to be triggered by words in the English language becoming infected.

The film has one of the most original premises in the zombie subgenre, with its small town Canadian setting and radio play-inspired storytelling adding to its unique feel. The film is utterly captivating, using its dialogue to great effect to generate tension and scares. Anchored by an excellent central performance from Stephen McHattie, Pontypool is a thrilling and fascinating zombie horror.

3 '28 Days Later'

Directed by Danny Boyle

Written by Alex Garland and directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later is a 2002 British horror film. The film focuses on the aftermath of an outbreak of the destructive and highly contagious 'Rage Virus', which turns the infected into aggressive, zombie-like individuals. In the midst of the national disaster, Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma completely unaware of the disease and is forced to join a group of survivors in order to protect himself.

The film has proved one of the most influential zombie films of the 21st century, despite not technically being about undead zombies, due to its incredible atmosphere and memorable imagery. The Rage Virus itself is one of the film's strongest aspects, bringing a great deal of terror through its intense and frenzied effects on the infected, and the medical nature of the condition adds a unique element to the zombie genre. Intelligent, scary and emotional, 28 Days Later is a thrilling modern horror classic.

2 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, Train to Busan is a 2016 South Korean action-horror film. Set at the start of a zombie virus outbreak, the film follows an inattentive father and businessman, Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), as he takes his young daughter Su-an (Kim Su-an) on a train journey from Seoul to Busan to visit her mother. However, when a zombie virus begins infecting passengers and causing chaos, Seok-woo is forced to work together with his fellow passengers to ensure survival.

Commonly considered one of the best international zombie films, Train to Busan is a thrilling, emotional and expertly choreographed action-horror film that succeeded greatly in its Asian theatrical run and has gained an international cult following. The film is a compelling character study of a father in crisis as he learns to prioritize others over his work, and its ensemble cast all bring personality and pathos to their roles. Exciting, gruesome and tragic, Train to Busan is a must-see zombie horror.

1 'Rec' (2007)

Directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza

Presented through a dynamic and engaging first-person camera perspective, the film is gripping and terrifying from the beginning of the outbreak to the claustrophobic end. Featuring an excellent combination of shocking jumpscares and nerve-shredding tension, Rec creates genuine fear and excitement in its audience, cementing it as one of the most thrilling zombie films and one of the best international horror movies.

