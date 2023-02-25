One of the most fun things about watching zombie shows or films, such as HBO’s huge hit, The Last of Us, comes from putting ourselves in that world and imagining what we would do. If we see a character do something stupid or unsafe, we’re quick to point out how we would have done something different. If the zombies are right outside the door, we run through the scenarios of where we would hide or flee. Putting ourselves right next to the characters makes the subgenre that much scarier.

If you wonder about your chances of making it out alive in a zombie apocalypse, it all comes down to what show or film you find yourself in. There are so many variables to consider. How many zombies are there? Who are you with? What resources do you have? Perhaps most importantly, are these slow zombies or fast ones? Let’s take a look at what films and series give you your best and worst chances of survival.

10 World War Z (2013)

Image via Skydance Productions

Loosely based on a book by Max Brooks, this film sees the entire world quickly overrun with zombies. That alone makes your chances of survival very slim, as this isn’t an isolated outbreak that you can simply flee from. On top of that, if someone is bitten, it only takes mere seconds for them to become infected and turn. This isn’t a slow process like you usually see. If a member of your group is bitten, you don’t have much hope in getting away from them. Worst of all, these zombies are superfast and move in giant swarms that can quickly climb over any wall as a collective. They move at such a speed that even Usain Bolt couldn't outrun them. You can plan all you want, but boarding up windows isn’t going to save you. Only dumb luck, or sticking next to Brad Pitt and getting yourself a vaccine, will get you out of this nightmare.

9 The Last of Us (2023-)

Image via HBO

This HBO series, based on the popular video game, is the current pop culture craze, but you wouldn’t be a fan if you were actually living it. You’re not going to find shambling ghouls here. These fungi-infected monsters move at a hyper rate, destroying everything in their path. Your chance of survival depends on what era you are in. If you find yourself in the opening scene, as the world is starting to collapse, chances are that you’re not going to make it unless you find a community quickly. Decades later, after the old world has long ended, you have a slightly better chance as people have come together to form groups that barricade themselves in. The zombies have evolved into something worse though. You have the newly infected runners, the clickers, with their brains blossoming out of their skulls, and the super-sized and hard-to-take-down bloaters. Don’t ever go outside, even if you’re with Pedro Pascal.

8 28 Days Later (2002)

Image via 20th Century Fox

In this Danny Boyle directed fright fest, you’re probably doomed due to the speed of these monsters. They are still technically alive, but they’ve been infected with a virus that transmits within seconds and causes aggression on an extreme level. These zombies don’t care about eating you. They just want to kill. Their speed means you don’t have much of a chance on foot. If you’re not in Great Britain during the early weeks of the outbreak, you’re okay, as that’s where it was first centered, starting after a rage infected chimp was freed from a lab. There’s no time to be on the offense as you’re constantly on the run, but at least these zombies aren’t evolving. Things change if you make it to the events of the sequel, 28 Weeks Later, as at the end the virus has left the island of Great Britain and is now in France. Kiss your butt goodbye. You’re probably not going to be here if there’s ever a 28 Months Later.

7 Resident Evil (2002)

Image via Constantin Films

Before there was The Last of Us, Resident Evil was the big zombie game. Raccoon City hosts an underground research facility where a genetically created virus is held. When the virus escapes, hello zombies! You have your traditional slow-moving, bitey zombies, but also zombies dogs who are very much not good boys, and some Venom-looking lickers. The virus is contained in this area, and the group you’re in is well armed, but there's not just the zombies to contend with. You have backstabbing humans and an A.I. system called the Red Queen, who will kill to stop the virus from getting out. There is an antivirus if you can get to it. If you’re above ground, you’re okay, but God help you in the sequels, as the monsters get more and more bonkers, including super strong and super smart zombies, uber lickers, mutant bioweapons, infected crows, and even a giant winged monstrosity.

6 Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Image via Orion Pictures

This horror comedy, written and directed by Dan O’Bannon, the same man who wrote Alien, doesn’t overdo it with speedy zombies, mutants, or flying creatures. It’s filled with your traditional slow movers, where the dead are raised through an accidentally released military toxic gas. You must be bitten to be infected, and that infection overtakes your body over a period of hours, not just seconds. If someone in your group is bitten, at least you have time to say your goodbyes before you put a bullet in their brain. You can outrun these ghouls, but there is one big twist. The zombies are smart and can even speak. They hunt together and will use the ability to speak as a weapon, such as killing a paramedic, then getting on the radio and saying, “Send more paramedics” in an attempt to lure in more victims. Time is of the essence in this city, for the government is counting down to nuking the whole thing off the earth. If you can get out before the bomb falls, you have a chance, but if not, you’re toast.

5 Zombieland (2009)

Image via Columbia Pictures

It’s the end of the world as you know it but at least you get to hang out with Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone. In this world, mad cow disease has mutated and turned people into fast moving zombies. The initial outbreak will have you running for your life, but if you’ve followed rule number one and have good cardio, you can maybe get away from them. If you make it through the initial mayhem, you have a better chance, because America has become a barren wasteland and there are many places where the zombies are spread out. Find yourself a group and some guns to give yourself a better chance and remember to follow the rules, like making sure you double tap every zombie you shoot. Stay focused on survival and don’t give into sweet tooth desires for Twinkies. If you can find Bill Murray’s house, stay there. It’s safe, and he’s found a way to make it, but please, for the love of God, don’t shoot the guy!.

4 The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

Image via AMC

The apocalypse has come in the form of zombies. One-on-one, they’re not much of a threat due to their immobility, but if you get caught in a group of them you’re in trouble. The best chance at living is finding other well-armed people. This can also be the biggest risk, for as bad as the zombies are, the people can be even worse. Stay by yourself if you can at first, and if you find a group, watch them from the outside for as long as possible before attempting to join them, so you can determine whether they will be friend or foe. One good method for survival is to cover yourself in zombie guts. It’s gonna be gross, but the walkers won’t be able to smell you, allowing you to move freely move among them. Better yet, wear a zombie face mask to complete the transformation.

3 Dawn of the Dead (1978)

Image via United Film Distribution Company

It’s been years since the initial outbreak in George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead. The dead now walk the earth, but these green-skinned zombies are incredibly stupid and slow, unlike the fast-moving ones should you find yourself in the 2004 remake. Finding food and shelter away from the masses is of the utmost importance. Try to find a group that has special skills. One with a helicopter pilot is a great idea because zombies can’t fly and air travel is pretty much nonexistent. Tagging along with some cops is a smart plan as well. They’re good shots, but they can get too cocky and put themselves in unnecessary danger. An abandoned mall would be the perfect spot to stay. Everything you need is in a mall and there are plenty of spaces to hide. Stay vigilant though. There will always be bad people out there. If some of them find your hideout, don’t confront them. Just stay low and let the zombies take care of them.

2 Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Image via Universal Pictures

In this Edgar Wright world, the zombie outbreak has just started, and it’s the slow shamblers you have to deal with. Cardio isn’t your biggest concern. It’s making mistakes that will do you in. Though these zombies are pretty strong, you’re going to see and hear them coming. The fact that it’s just underway means that there’s going to be fewer zombies initially, but as people panic and get themselves bitten, they’re going to multiply quickly. That means you need to find shelter as soon as possible. You might think that barricading yourself somewhere like your favorite bar is a good idea, but you’re putting yourself at risk by entering public spaces filled with more people and hence more zombies. Stay low on the outskirts of town and take it seriously, and you can make it through this. Also, if one of your friends becomes a zombie, it’s not the end of the world. You can still keep them around by chaining them up and keeping them in the shed.

1 Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Image via Continental Distributing

This is the birth of the modern zombie. Here, the dead rise from their graves due to a satellite coming back from Venus that brought a strange radiation with it. Your best chance to survive a fictional zombie outbreak is in this world because it has just begun, and the zombies are basic shamblers. They can be outrun, go down easily with a bullet to the head, and are even afraid of fire. Don’t underestimate them though. Their rotting brains aren’t slow. They form groups and can break through boarded-up windows or doors. If you stay calm, you can survive. Panic turns people into cowards and causes bad decisions, making that just as big of a threat as reanimated ghouls. If you make it through the initial wave, be careful the next day. The zombie-killing parties are known to shoot innocent people because they assume that they’re the undead. Act very alive if you see someone with a gun. Speak, wave your arms, jump up and down, dance, do whatever it takes to not get shot in the head.