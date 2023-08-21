The Big Picture Zombie Town, based on R.L. Stine's novel, strikes a balance between Goosebumps-style scares and Fear Street's blood-soaked horror.

The film features Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase, who bring their comedic talents to the horror-comedy genre.

Despite being more comedy-focused, director Peter Lepeiotis creates an eerie atmosphere with effective use of shadow and lighting. Zombie Town releases in theaters on September 1, 2023.

In the YA horror space there’s no author as beloved as R.L. Stine. Best known for his critically acclaimed Goosebumps series, the author has been scaring genre fans of all ages for the last three decades. Now Stine’s latest adaptation Zombie Town just received its spooky first trailer which has revealed that the film starring Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase will be sending zombie hordes to theaters this September.

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name, the movie follows Mike and his friend Amy who have a night in hell after a movie that premiered at their local theater, appropriately titled Zombie Town, turned the town's citizens to the living dead. The trailer gives us a great look at the film’s tone which appears to meet somewhere in the middle of Goosebumps’ kid friendly scares and Fear Street’s blood-soaked carnage.

There’s a lot of Aykroyd love here with the actor channeling the same gleeful energy found in his iconic Ghostbusters series. Aykroyd will be reuniting with Chase who is more known for his comedic chops than horror catalog, thanks to SNL, the Vacation movies and Caddyshack, but that skill set is perfect for a horror comedy from the mind of Stine. Along with Chase and Aykroyd, Zombie Town also stars horror veteran Henry Czerny (Scream VI, Ready or Not), Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe.

Viewers Beware… You’re in For a Scare!

While Goosebumps will forever be Stine’s bloody bread and butter, it’s always exciting when the author gets a chance to step out of that world for something more sinister. That worked wonders for the author with Netflix’s hard-R Fear Street trilogy and Zombie Town looks to be another memorable adventure from the famed horror writer. The film was recently rated PG-13 so don’t expect the same type of insane gore found in the former; the new trailer definitely tells audiences that this new horror comedy will be focused on the YA demographic, which is not a bad thing. Though Zombie Town is geared more towards comedy, director Peter Lepeiotis isn’t letting the atmosphere go to waste. There are a lot of cool looking shots in this trailer that will leave you a bit on edge thanks to some effective uses of shadow and lighting.

When Does Zombie Town Release?

Zombie Town is releasing in theaters on September 1, 2023, which is only a few short weeks away. It also seems like the perfect film to kick off the Halloween season in undead fashion. While horror fans wait to enter Zombie Town, you can view the new trailer down below: