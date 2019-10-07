‘Zombieland: Double Tap’: NSFW Red-Band Trailer Brings Back the Old Swears and Stars

0

Fans who have been waiting 10 years for a sequel to Zombieland only have a few more days to wait before Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters. A prime bit of big-screen real estate for this upcoming Halloween holiday season, the post-apocalyptic sequel looks like it’s going to play up what worked in the 2009 original hit while also poking fun at itself for arriving a decade later. But this red-band trailer also makes it feel like it’s trying a bit too hard. That’s just my take, and a cursory look at the always-reliable YouTube comments for this new look make it apparent that I’m in the minority here.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, Zombieland: Double Tap stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone, with Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, and more special guest stars and cameos. Look for the long-awaited sequel in theaters on October 18th.

Check out the new red-band trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap below:

OMG. We’re back again. 🎶 From the director of Venom and writers of Deadpool, watch the new red band trailer for #Zombieland: Double Tap, in theaters October 18.

Here’s the official synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap:

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

