The Witching Hour: Ruben Fleischer on ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ & Getting the Gang Back Together

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we welcome Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer to discuss the ten-year journey to getting the zom-com sequel made and what it was like finally getting the gang back together.

The filmmaker chats about the original Zombieland 2 idea and why it didn’t work, what it took to pull of Double Tap’s killer “one-take” action scene, introducing newcomers like Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson, and why his entry-point to the franchise was always comedy over horror. Following the interview, Haleigh and Perri spitball about their Zombieland fantasy destinations, the best car for battling the undead, and who would make the best badass apocalypse partner.

Additionally, this week brings another Witching Hour giveaway and this one’s one of Haleigh and Perri’s favorites of the year — Alexandre Aja’s excellent creature feature Crawl. One lucky winner will take home a Crawl prize pack, including a signed Blu-ray, some storm survival gear, and alligator jerky (that’ll show ‘em). Second prize winners will score a copy of the Blu-ray.

