The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 229 – ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Watchmen’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Zombieland: Double Tap and the series premiere of Watchmen. For Zombieland, we talk about the difficulty of comedy sequels, how Double Tap maneuvers around those problems, why its strongest aspect are the new characters, why Zoey Deutch hasn’t broken out big yet, and more. We then move over to Watchmen where we discuss Zack Snyder‘s previous adaptation, the benefits of Damon Lindelof‘s take, using the Tulsa Race Massacre as a launching point, the themes the series may explore, how it compares to the graphic novel, and much more.

