Woody Harrelson Has a Secret in Exclusive ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Deleted Scene

0

–

We at Collider are happy to share an exclusive Zombieland: Double Tap deleted scene that reveals a deep, dark secret from Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee. The zombie comedy sequel picks up 10 years after the events of the first film and finds Tallahassee, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), and Wichita (Emma Stone) on the search for Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who has run off with a pacifist named Berkeley (Avan Jogia). They’re joined on their adventure by a newly found survivor, Madison, played to perfection by Zoey Deutch.

In this deleted scene, the group is in the minivan where Tallahassee accidentally lets slip that he himself used to own a minivan prior to the zombie apocalypse. Plenty of ribbing ensues, but it’s Madison who gets the best line here. And indeed, Deutch is in many ways the highlight of Double Tap as the actress continues to prove she’s one of the best unsung comedic talents working today.

Check out the exclusive Zombieland: Double Tap clip in the player above. The film is available on Digital on December 24th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 21st.