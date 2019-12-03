‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Digital & Blu-ray Release Date & Bonus Features Revealed

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released every detail on the digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release of Zombieland: Double Tap. For this fun zombie-filled flick, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin as well as director Ruben Fleischer all returned for this sequel to 2009’s Zombieland. 10 years after the first film, we rejoin Tallahassee (Harrelson), Columbus (Eisenberg), Wichita (Stone), and Little Rock (Breslin) long after the breakout of the zombie apocalypse. Now, the foursome must not only fend off zombies but learn how to connect with other survivors and work through the growing pains of their new family unit.
Per a press release from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Zombieland: Double Tap arrives on digital on December 24 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 21. It seems all versions of Zombieland: Double Tap will come with bonus features, including new alternate and extended scenes, a director’s commentary track with Fleischer, interviews with new cast members Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, and Avan Jogia, a closer look at all of the stunts and special effects, plus much, much more.
Want more Zombieland: Double Tap reading material? Check out our positive review of the flick from October. Check out the festive digital and Blu-ray release announcement trailer below:
Here’s the complete list of bonus features for Zombieland: Double Tap on DVD / Blu-ray / 4K UHD:
- Extended Bloopers & Outtakes
- Alternate & Extended Scenes
- “The Beast is Gone”: Tragedy falls upon Tallahassee.
- “Van Rides”: A vehicle says a lot about a person.
- “Would of Never Met”: Wichita and Columbus discuss what their lives would have been like if not for the zombie apocalypse.
- “In Bed”: Tallahassee’s still got it!
- “Breakfast at Babylon”: Cruelty-free breakfast and conversation.
- “Car Ride”: Road trips were made for family bonding.
- “Melting Gun”: Tallahassee says goodbye to another friend.
- “There’s a Party Tonight”: I don’t want to hang out with a bunch of hippies.
- “Alternate Proposal”: Love is the perfect mix of cool and uncool.
- “The Doppelgangers”: From stunts to special effects, this in-depth piece breaks down doppelgangers Flagstaff and Albuquerque and comes complete with interviews, demonstrations, and multiple cameras to snag all the action in their wild scenes.
- “The Rides of Zombieland”: From the Beast to Big Fat Death (and a hated Pontiac Trans Sport in between) this short focuses on the rides that get our main characters around Z-land.
- “Rules of Making a Zombie Film”: It takes a lot of rules and a lot of people to make a zombie film!
- “Making Babylon”: Explore the climactic third act location in the film known in Zombieland as Babylon. Part fortress, part freshman dormitory, Babylon is the safe-place for a generation of misguided peace-loving retro-hippies.
- “New Blood”: Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Avan Jogia join our zombie-slaying cast.
- “Single Take Doppelganger Fight”: Ruben Fleischer shares the camera monitor during the Doppelganger fight sequence.
- Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer
- “Zombieland Ad Council”