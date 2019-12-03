‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Digital & Blu-ray Release Date & Bonus Features Revealed

0

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released every detail on the digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release of Zombieland: Double Tap. For this fun zombie-filled flick, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin as well as director Ruben Fleischer all returned for this sequel to 2009’s Zombieland. 10 years after the first film, we rejoin Tallahassee (Harrelson), Columbus (Eisenberg), Wichita (Stone), and Little Rock (Breslin) long after the breakout of the zombie apocalypse. Now, the foursome must not only fend off zombies but learn how to connect with other survivors and work through the growing pains of their new family unit.

Per a press release from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Zombieland: Double Tap arrives on digital on December 24 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 21. It seems all versions of Zombieland: Double Tap will come with bonus features, including new alternate and extended scenes, a director’s commentary track with Fleischer, interviews with new cast members Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, and Avan Jogia, a closer look at all of the stunts and special effects, plus much, much more.

Want more Zombieland: Double Tap reading material? Check out our positive review of the flick from October. Check out the festive digital and Blu-ray release announcement trailer below:

Here’s the complete list of bonus features for Zombieland: Double Tap on DVD / Blu-ray / 4K UHD: