If you are a Zombieland fan, and you’ve wished to see more of Madison's antics – it might just come true! In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, Zoey Deutch expressed her desire to work with director Ruben Fleischer again and that she’d love to play Madison again.

Deutch’s Madison debuted in the Zombieland: Double Tap sequel as a 'dumb blonde' still surviving after 5 years of the original zombie outbreak. Her addition introduces a new dynamic to an already fun franchise that has its essential survival ‘rules’. Speaking of her character Deutch, jokingly said, “I would love to put the ‘Von Deutch’ attire back on, for lack of a better pun," referring to Madison’s Von Dutch clothing. She further said,

That experience was so fun, and I’ve been begging Ruben [Fleischer] to put me in a movie of his again. But yeah, I would love to play Madison again. She’s such a character.

Fleisher’s Zombieland franchise is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a strain of mad cow disease has evolved into a mad zombie disease. The survivors in the film include Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), who encounters Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) on his way back home to check up on his parents. On the way, the two meet Wichita (Emma Stone) and her younger sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) who are making their way to Pacific Playland, an amusement park that is supposedly free of Zombies.

Image via Sony

Their first adventure made such a splash that Fleischer made a sequel Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019, where we meet Madison (Deutch), a ditzy blonde, who has survived by mostly hiding inside the freezer of a store. She joins the group of misfits who are going to save Little Rock, who has taken off with Berkeley (Avan Jogia) in a bid to find more people of her age. The group eventually arrives at Babylon, a hippie safe haven from Zombies where Madison meets Berkeley, and by the end of the movie, it was established that Madison and Berkeley are together.

The director first entertained the idea of a Madison spin-off in 2019, telling THR, “I would love to do a Madison stand-alone movie. So I think that story remains to be written. That would be a fun thing to go find out. That actually would’ve been a good post-credit scene, where those two [Madison and Berkeley] are in Babylon just being pretty dumb together.”

At the moment, the potential for a Madison spin-off has not evolved past wishful conversation, but it is nevertheless still entertaining to imagine where the story could go.

Deutch will be next seen in Not Okay which premieres on July 29. Check out the trailer below: