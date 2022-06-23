Disney+ has revealed the official trailer and key art for its next iteration of the musical Zombie franchise. Zombies 3, follow a group of space aliens who infiltrate the student body of zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves at the series Seabrook High. The one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer welcomes us back to the high school that’s become a safe place for both humans, and monsters. The future looked bright until aliens decide to beam down to the school. Now the students face the imminent threat that can end Seabrook high for good. However, the pack is not willing ‘to go down without a fight.’

Zombies 3 stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in a town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college and Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town’s brand-new cheer pavilion by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an international cheer-off.

However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders who show up to compete in the cheer-off. the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition. Manheim previously told ET,

What I love is that there’s the overarching message of the whole franchise of accepting people, but we should also encourage unique people to be a part of our circle because then we can open our minds. It’s all about creating the paradise where you are.

RELATED: 'Zombies 3' Reveals Release Date in New Video With Stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Mannheim

Along with Manheim as Zed and Donnelly as Addison Zombie 3 also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza. Along with Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles joins the cast as the voice of The Mothership.

Zombies 3 is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Paul Hoen. The screenplay is written by duo David Light and Joseph Raso. Hoen, Light, Raso, and Suzanne Farwell all serves as executive producers.

The threequel in the hit music-driven franchise will premiere on 15 July, on Disney+. A special Lost Song version of the film will premiere on Disney Channel on 12 August. Meanwhile, check out the new trailer and key art below: