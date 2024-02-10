The Big Picture Disney announces fourth installment of Zombies franchise with original cast members returning as executive producers.

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer, marking a milestone for the franchise.

Zombies 4 follows Zed and Addison on a coming-of-age road trip where they discover more about themselves and face new groups of monsters.

Prepare to rise from the dead and rock as Disney announces that they’ve given the green light to what will become the fourth installation in their Zombies franchise. Giving it the temporary working title of Zombies 4, leading cast members, Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return to reprise their roles as Zed Necrodopolis and Addison Wells, respectively, with each of the co-leads also joining as executive producers. And, this isn’t the only piece of exciting news for Zombies fans as, Ayo Davis, Disney’s President of Branded Television, also revealed that Zombies: The Re-Animated Series will land on the Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer, marking a momentous occasion for the series as it moves into the world of animation.

A slew of other familiar faces will also be zapped back to life in Zombies 4, with fan-favorite stars like Chandler Kinney and Kylee Russell reprising their roles as the kind-hearted werewolf, Willa Lykensen, and the fun-loving zombie, Eliza Zambi, respectively. Adding their names to the musical and romantic tale for the very first time will be Disney Channel star Malachi Barton (Villains of Valley View) and Freya Skye as Victor and Nova, a pair of intriguing supernatural beings who Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Donnelly) cross paths with during their travels.

Speaking of Zed and Addison’s travels, the plot for Zombies 4 is described as a sort of coming-of-age road trip with the two lovers at the center of the franchise discovering more about themselves and each other as they cruise the highways and byways in the summer following their freshman year of college. Along with their self-discovery, the pair also come to find that trouble is brewing for both Sunnyside and Shadyside as two new groups of monsters encroach on their territory.

What Else Have Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Been Up To?

After their careers were launched, largely thanks to the series of Disney musical action features, Manheim and Donnelly have had some time to spread their wings and soar into other projects between 2022’s Zombies 3 and now. In that time, Manheim took on small-screen roles in Paramount+’s supernatural teen series, School Spirits, and also appeared in a recurring capacity during the second season of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.. He also held a role in the much-talked-about new favorite slasher franchise, Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, and is expected to make a return in the sequel.

Like Maneheim, Donnelly also stuck with the supernatural vibes in a more literal sense, as she most recently appeared on the gone-too-soon Supernatural spin-off series, The Winchesters. There, she starred alongside Drake Rodger in a prequel project about how Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester’s (Jensen Ackles) parents met and started what would later become known as “the family business.” After it was announced that the series wouldn’t be receiving a backorder, audiences knew that rough waters were ahead, with the title eventually being knocked off The CW’s slate for 2023 renewals.

As of right now, Zombies 4 hasn’t set a release date but stay tuned for updates. You can get caught up with the first three films now streaming on Disney+.

