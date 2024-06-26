The Big Picture Get ready for Zombies 4 on Disney+ starring Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly with "the best soundtrack" yet.

Manheim promises that the movie is going to hit harder than any of its predecessors.

No release date has been confirmed yet for Zombies 4.

2025 is sure to come with lots of delightful film arrivals, one of which is Zombies 4, which is expected to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel sometime next year. Star Milo Manheim, who plays Zed, opposite fellow lead star Meg Donnelly as Addison, is beyond thrilled to return in the upcoming movie which, according to him, will feature "the best soundtrack" in the entire Zombies franchise.

Speaking with TV Insider about the upcoming movie, which recently wrapped production, Manheim couldn’t share much information but gave a few hints, especially pointing at the musical numbers and his experience on set. "This is how I feel about it: The soundtrack is the best soundtrack out of all the movies," the actor said. "I'd say the general story has a message that hits harder than any of the other movies. You get to see a lot more of the silliness of the Zombies franchise come out, and you get amazing new characters. It truly was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had shooting something."

Manheim further admitted to feeling super nostalgic a couple of times amid filming, including a moment that he and fellow star Donnelly had together, which he described as "probably my most memorable day of filming anything in my life, just because I was thinking so much about the other movies that we had made." He later added:

"I want to say this movie is a great cherry on top of everything, but I don’t even think that’s what it is. I think this movie is the bridge to the remainder of the Zombies' story that we have yet to tell. It’s a fantastic movie. Everything about it is elevated. The shots are beautiful. It looks like a feature film that you wouldn’t see on Disney, that you’d go see in theaters."

'Zombies 4' Will Feature a Few Familiar Faces

It’s been over four months since news of Zombies 4 development circulated following Disney’s announcement of approving a fourth installment in the franchise. At the time, Manheim and Donnelly were revealed as part of the returning cast members, alongside Chandler Kinney and Kylee Russell, reprising their roles as Willa Lykensen and Eliza Zambi, respectively.

In addition to starring in Zombies 4, Manheim and Donnelly serve as executive producers, which has so far been an exhilarating experience, as revealed by Donnelly, saying:

"It was really incredible to be a part of the creative process, with costumes and the script and casting. It was just really cool to see the behind-the-scenes, and it's definitely something that I want to keep doing, especially in this franchise if things go further, because it was just so incredible."

'Zombies' Is Also Getting an Animated Series

Fans are looking forward to one more production in the Zombies franchise: The Re-Animated Series, which will premiere on June 28 on Disney Channel. Manheim described the series as "very over the top, outside of the box, very creative." He further mentioned the introduction of "new characters, dilemmas, and monsters." Similarly, Donnelly, who can't wait to “go back to the humor” in the series, added, "I think that we get lost a lot in the high-stakes missions of the franchise, but in this one, each dilemma is hilarious, and you get to see new dynamics between different characters you don’t see as much in the franchise."

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates ahead of Zombies: The Reanimates Series and Zombies 4's arrival. In the meantime, you can check out the first three Zombies movies on Disney+.

