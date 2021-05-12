Lucasfilm Games and developer DotEmu have teamed up to release a special edition of the classic 16-bit games Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel Ghoul Patrol. This re-release, which will bundle the two games together, will be available this June, with some new features added to the cooperative monster hunting games.

The re-release will bring back the cooperative system of the original games, while adding a modern save system that allows players to continue their adventure from where they stopped playing, instead of having to redo levels. There’s also a lot of extra content in this release, including the original soundtrack, achievements, and a museum feature that includes art galleries and interviews with one of the game’s original creators. Limited Run Games will also be releasing physical versions of these two games at a later date.

Image via Lucasfilm Games

RELATED:‌ 'The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom' Gameplay Promises a Kid-Friendly 'Diablo'-esque Adventure

First released on the Super Nintendo and on the Sega Mega Drive in 1993, Zombies Ate My Neighbors gave two players the control of teens trying to save their neighborhood from a zombie attack, which also included a lot of other monsters straight from horror movies, such as mummies and vampires. The game’s success allowed Lucasfilm Games to rework Ghoul Patrol - which was in development at the time - as a sequel to Zombies Ate My Neighbors. Even if Ghoul Patrol didn't receive the same warm reception as its predecessor, both games are classics of the 16-bit era.

Lucasfilm Games also recently announced that a new Indiana Jones game is currently in production. As for DotEmu, the publisher and developer were responsible for the revival of classic gaming franchises such as Streets of Rage and Wonder Boy. The next big retro game DotEmu is working on is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, inspired by the 16-bit games of the turtle squad.

Pre-orders for Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol is already open on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, GOG, and Steam. The game is set to release on June 29. Check the announcement trailer for the game below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Streets of Rage 4' Reveals New Paid DLC ‘Mr. X Nightmare’ With Former Boss As Playable Character

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Stillwater' Trailer Reveals Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy's Dramatic Thriller The film recently earned an updated summer release date of July 30.

Read Next