The Big Picture Enroll in Seabrook High for a high-tech do-over in the new ZOMBIES animated series.

Join Zed, Addison, and friends in a wacky adventure with alien tech and magical twists in ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series​​​​​​.

Get ready for more catchy tunes and wacky adventures as the ZOMBIES franchise expands on Disney Channel on June 28.

Disney Channel is set to breathe new life into its beloved ZOMBIES franchise with the animated spin-off series ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, and Collider has snagged the exclusive debut of the series’ first thrilling trailer. Premiering on June 28 at 8:00 pm EDT on Disney Channel and available the next day on Disney+, the show is promising a lot of fun, music, and some fresh high school drama.

In ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, we return to Seabrook where fan favorites from the movies find themselves grappling not just with typical teenage troubles but with the added twist of alien technology. This high-tech twist allows them to transport to an alternate timeline where they get a do-over of their senior year. It’s a chance to maybe get things right this time around, but as anyone who's survived high school knows, things rarely go as planned.

The series will see ZOMBIES film franchise stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly reprise their roles as Zed and Addison, the iconic zombie/cheerleader duo. They are joined by other returning characters like the werewolf siblings Willa, Wyatt, and Wynter, played by Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, and Ariel Martin respectively. New to the series is Kahyun Kim as Dae, a quirky and adorkable witch who adds a touch of magic to the already eclectic group.

Every New Episode of 'ZOMBIES' Will Feature Brand New, Original Songs

Each episode of the series promises brand new original songs performed by the cast, continuing the franchise’s tradition of catchy tunes that have dominated Disney’s music charts. With the first three ZOMBIES films being a hit among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14, the series is poised to be another crowd-pleaser. The franchise's popularity is clear for all to see, having accumulated 253 million hours watched across linear and streaming platforms. Not to mention, the films' soundtracks have seen massive success, amassing over 2.7 billion streams and hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Top Kid Albums chart multiple times.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series is produced by Disney Television Animation with Aliki Theofilopoulos, Jack Ferraiolo, Gary Marsh, David Light, and Joseph Raso at the helm as executive producers. As the ZOMBIES world expands, fans can look forward to yet another fun, musical addition to this vibrant universe.

Be sure to catch the premiere on June 28 on the Disney Channel and find it streaming the next day on Disney+. Check out the trailer above for a sneak peek at the animated antics awaiting Seabrook's finest.