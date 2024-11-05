November is about to get awfully gory for fans of Netflix’s Zombieverse, the comedy-horror real-variety series that’s set across cities in South Korea. After debuting in 2023, the series is set to return later this month as the streamer has released its premiere date alongside a grisly trailer. Created by Park Jin-Kyung and Moon Sang-don, Zombieverse starred a bunch of hotshots in its first season, including comedian Yoo Jae-pil, actor Lee Si-young, rapper and TV personality DinDin a.k.a. Lim Cheol and comedian Park Na-Rae.

The second chapter of the show, titled Zombieverse 2: New Blood, will arrive on November 19 on Netflix, and as seen in the newly-released trailer, a few fresh faces join the survivors “as they navigate new quests and try to outsmart tougher adversaries.” The season is also teased as “grander and more hilarious,” which is evident in the trailer, and there also seems to be hope for a cure as the second season introduces “new blood” as the only hope for survival.

An even more unexpected twist is coming in Zombieverse 2: New Blood, as Ro Hong-chul is now resurrected, and his rare blood type makes him a key variable in the zombie catastrophe. With his return, everyone is even more confused, but when a news report about individuals with “rare blood types” circulates, he is suspected to be one. This leads him to become the focus of a chase through subways, waters, and mountains while still avoiding advanced zombies. Check out the trailer below!

'Zombieverse 2: New Blood' Will Be Filled with Life-Threatening Adventures

Besides Ro Hong-chul, the new Zombieverse chapter stars Lee Si-young, Cho Sae-ho, Defconn, Taeyeon, Yook Sung-jae, DinDin, Dex, Code Kunst, and Kwon Eun-bi. Speaking about the season, producer Park Jin-kyung revealed that a “full-fledged” adventure is set to begin with quests unlike any other that will see the cast in life-threatening situations. The creator shared:

“We designed the quests to offer dynamic and suspenseful large-scale action, making the cast ponder life and death amidst zombie chaos. The expanded stage starts from Jeju Island and encompasses the entire country, finally heading towards Seoul. The comical zombies are key to the reality TV variety show. In every episode, zombies not seen in typical zombie genres appear en masse to trigger laughter.”

Zombieverse 2: New Blood will arrive on November 19 on Netflix.

