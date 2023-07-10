Do you think you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Sure, you've seen The Walking Dead, and you took all of Columbus' advice earnestly while watching Zombieland. But, when it comes down to it, do you think you could really survive a zombie attack? Well, you don't need to sit and wonder anymore, because Netflix is bringing your darkest zombie thought experiments to life in the upcoming reality series Zombieverse. The series is set to debut on the streaming service beginning on August 8, 2023. And in anticipation of the series' release, a new trailer for the show debuted earlier today, giving a look at some of the biting challenges ahead for the contestants of the new series.

The series, which is set to debut early next month, is an ambitious endeavor, taking the apocalyptic threads from series such as The Walking Dead and Dawn of the Dead and blending them into a cohesive reality series that puts its contestants into a world beset by the undead. The series takes place on the bustling streets of Seoul, South Korea, and will focus on a group of 'survivors' who will have to band together in order to find food, water, shelter, and transportation while dodging flesh-eating zombies. The contestants will be given daily tasks, however, if during the daily tasks, a contestant is 'bitten', they will have to exit the game.

The Undead Take Over Seoul in Zombieverse

The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse into just how extensively immersive the game will be. The trailer starts with chaos on the streets of Seoul as zombies begin attacking people on a crowded street. The trailer then flashes to clips from the series, showing the contestants working through challenges in a variety of settings, including a supermarket and a street fair. Zombies fly around a tilt-a-whirl, and contestants steer bumper cars through a clutch of zombie attackers. The new trailer also gives us a look at some of the contestants, which include comedian Park Na-rae, rapper DinDin, former baseball pitcher Yoo Hee-kwan, and Kim Jin-young of Single’s Inferno 2. Other contestants will also be included in the series.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:

The 20-Year Long Feud Between Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle Over Leonardo DiCaprio

Zombieverse is produced by Park Jin-kyung, who created the popular Korean television show My Little Television for MBC, and Moon Sang-don. The series, which was created in Korea, is a Korean language program, and a part of Netflix's growing catalog of international content. The series debuts on Netflix on August 8, 2023. You can catch a trailer for the series below.