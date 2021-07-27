Saban Films has released the trailer and poster for the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Zone 414, and Collider has your exclusive look at the film that stars Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown, Memento) as a private investigator named David Carmichael, who's tasked with looking into a young woman's disappearance. Teaming up with an AI, David finds himself uncovering a crime that calls the very origin of the colony they live in into question. Zone 414 will be released in theaters, on VOD, and digitally on September 3.

Zone 414's influences are readily apparent from the trailer, which illustrates a futuristic world in which perfection seems to be the desired achievement. But the simple assignment that Pearce's PI finds himself on might involve more danger than he expects — especially when his AI guide, Jane, has a target on her own back.

In addition to Pearce, Zone 414 stars Matilda Lutz (Revenge, Rings), Jonathan Aris (Sherlock, Good Omens), Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Game of Thrones), Olwen Fouéré (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Colin Salmon (Resident Evil, Krypton), Antonia Campbell-Hughes (Split), Jorin Cooke, and Holly Demaine. The film is directed by Andrew Baird, with script written by Brian Edward Hill.

Zone 414 will be released in theaters and on VOD and digital beginning September 3. Watch the exclusive trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Zone 414:

Guy Pearce, Matilda Lutz and Travis Fimmel star in the sci-fi thriller set in Zone 414, a dangerous, dark colony of humanoids known as “the city of robots.” The colony’s creator (Fimmel) hires private investigator David Carmichael (Pearce) to track down his missing daughter. David teams up with Jane (Lutz), a highly advanced A.I. equipped with the same technology of her fellow humanoids, but with all the emotions, feelings and dreams of a human being. They travel through the city uncovering clues and a crime that calls into question the origins and true purpose behind the city of artificial humans.

