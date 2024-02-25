The Big Picture The Cremator explores Nazi ideology through flashy, disorienting cinematography in Prague during WWII.

The film contrasts with The Zone of Interest by presenting a humor-infused, up-close perspective on ordinary men participating in the Holocaust.

Both films challenge viewers to reflect on the ease of rationalization and participation in evil, exposing the hypocrisies of the Nazi Party.

In the late stages of this year's awards season, the experimental arthouse horror film The Zone of Interest has emerged as the unlikely talk of the town in Hollywood. Steven Spielberg just called it "the best Holocaust film since his own." The Zone of Interest explores the sociopathic occupational horror of operating Auschwitz, but did you know that 54 years ago, there was already a horror film made about the same themes, albeit in a totally different style? Enter Juraj Herz's The Cremator, in which the Czech New Wave director uses flashy, eccentric cinematographic tricks to unearth the unraveling mindset of a soon-to-be Holocaust manager.

The Cremator Set in Central Europe during World War II, a demented cremator believes cremation relieves earthly suffering and sets out to save the world. Release Date March 14, 1969 Director Juraj Herz Cast Rudolf Hrusínský , Vlasta Chramostová , Jana Stehnová , Milos Vognic , Zora Bozinová , Ilja Prachar , Eduard Kohout , Jirí Menzel Runtime 95 Minutes

What Is 'The Cremator' About?

The Cremator tells the story of Karel (Rudolf Hrušínský), who begins his journey as a crematorium manager in 1930s Prague. Despite a fascination with death and Tibetan Buddhism, at this point, he remains a family man devoted to his half-Jewish wife and children. Most importantly, he identifies as Czech with only one drop of German blood. But his friend Reinke (Ilja Prachař) soon introduces him to the Nazi Party as the First Czechoslovak Republic falls under German annexation, and Karel slowly indoctrinates himself to Nazi ideology. By the end, when he is promised a job in the concentration camps of the future, he has slavishly subscribed to being German and even begins to harbor murderous thoughts towards his own family.

The Cremator is part of the famed filmmaking movement Czech New Wave, in which many unconventional, weird films were made. The Cremator is emblematic of that — its style is almost certainly something you've never seen before, consisting of rapid-fire montages, fourth-wall breaks, a proliferation of extreme close-ups, and inventive scene transitions throughout. The latter is particularly effective; Herz frequently cuts from a shot in the present scene to a reverse shot in the following scene, sometimes even combining the two in a zoom-out, transitioning before you know it. The effect is highly disorienting as Herz refuses to ground the viewer temporally or geographically, inhabiting us in Karel's spiraling mindset. With the dense production design and the occasional use of a fish-eyed lens, it's easy to see how another awards season favorite, Yorgos Lanthimos, cites this film as one of his key influences for his 2018 film The Favourite, which has visibly carried over to his latest film Poor Things.

The Cremator was also made during the 1968 Prague Spring of unprecedented freedoms and political protest, before the uprising was clamped down by Soviet forces. Even though the plot is apparently set in 1930s Europe, the Nazi Party is noticeably named only as "the Party" or "the Reich." This means that the film easily offers itself to commentary on other authoritarian regimes. This did not fly over well with Soviet authorities: the film was banned in 1973 and did not resurface until the collapse of communist Czechoslovakia in 1990. Even though the film was made during a liberal mirage and Herz had already included a lot of humor to evade the censors, he was still forced by his studio to cut an ending that would explicitly place Karel in the Soviet present. Herz believes the footage of the excised ending is now forever lost.

'The Cremator' vs. 'The Zone of Interest'

Close

The history and content of The Cremator are colorful enough on their own, but the film is even more fascinating as a companion piece to The Zone of Interest. The Zone of Interest is decidedly different in style. Whereas Herz greatly prefers close-ups to shorten our proximity to the horror, there isn't a single close-up in The Zone of Interest. Jonathan Glazer's antiseptic, removed style relies on implication and imagination, while Herz waves Karel's monstrosity in our faces, sometimes literally flashing us. The Zone of Interest is as far from comedy as possible, but Herz daringly uses a wicked sense of humor to perturb and provoke our thoughts. Though these styles cannot be farther apart, both are incredibly effective in evoking the horrors of the men who ran the Holocaust like ordinary business. Both protagonists are equally disturbing when they command the deaths of Jews with calm professionalism.

Both films explore the Holocaust as executed by managerial middlemen, dissociating such crimes against humanity from easy culprits like Hitler and other Nazi leadership. In The Cremator, Karel is merely the manager of his crematorium, and he has a director above him; in The Zone of Interest, protagonist Rudolf Höss is transferred according to the whims of superiors. As chiefly responsible as architects like Hitler were, the films remind the viewer that the Holocaust was only possible because of complicity and participation by the ordinary workforce. We are not as far from the capability to commit such crimes as we think. Both films show just how easily corruptible the middle class are; the Hösses in The Zone of Interest merely dreamed to be farmers, while The Cremator's Karel is converted to Nazism when promised with positions or proximity to power. Getting a raise or a job promotion is something many of us can relate to, so the films dare to pose: at what line do our career ambitions stop?

Both films show how people rationalized themselves into operating in the Holocaust. In The Zone of Interest, Auschwitz is an architectural and logistical challenge to Rudolf, like a math problem to be solved rationally; he approaches his job with consummate professionalism. The Cremator's Karel chooses religion instead; he brainwashes himself into believing he is saving the souls of his victims from earthly torture. He claims to be liberating the people he murders. To the rational viewer, that rhetoric may seem obviously ludicrous, but there are many people around the world who are willingly committing crimes in the name of religion as we speak. So both films once again show how far humanity can go once they find some excuse to rationalize evil.

Finally, both films expose the hypocrisies of the Nazi Party. In The Zone of Interest, Rudolf is an adulterous man, and to no one's surprise, so is The Cremator's Karel. Once again, the films diverge in methods — Glazer merely implies Rudolf's cheating off-screen (and is much more interested in Rudolf's disgustingly calm post-coital procedures), while Herz shows the debauchery of the Nazis as a grotesque orgy. All so-called ideals of a healthy family lifestyle and masculinity were simply lies. While this aspect is not the main focus of either film, it nonetheless shows how hollow these Nazi men were.

Both 'The Cremator' and 'The Zone of Interest' Aim for Contemporary Relevance

Ultimately, both films are interested in a contemporary relevance beyond their WWII settings. Herz quite obviously made The Cremator to criticize the autocrats of his time, even implicating the contemporary viewer through his mad-dash sensory display. Glazer, on the other hand, uses a high-definition digital aesthetic to remind the viewer how the Holocaust can easily happen today, or that it's very much still happening in the form of other genocides. If you like The Zone of Interest, and you're looking for another Holocaust horror film that holds a mirror to us, check out The Cremator — but prepare yourself for a wild ride completely opposite in tone.

The Cremator is available to stream on the Criterion Channel.

WATCH ON CRITERION