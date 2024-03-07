This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Zooey Deschanel will return to rom-coms with Merv.

The movie will follow a former couple that take their depressed dog on vacation.

The Amazon MGM movie will be directed by Jessica Swale.

A romantic comedy with two charismatic leads can almost guarantee a good time at the movies any day. But if you add a pet going through depression to the story, the project turns into something that can't be missed. Deadline reports that Zooey Deschanel will star in Merv, an upcoming film from Amazon MGM Studios. The movie follows a couple who can't stop seeing each other after their breakup when they realize that the dog they share is severely emotionally affected by their separation. As they take their pet on a vacation in Florida to make it feel better, the couple realize that their love story might not be over yet.