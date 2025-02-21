Show business is in actor Zooey Deschanel's blood—both of her parents are in the business, as is her sister, Emily Deschanel, best known for her role in the drama series, Bones. Zooey made her film debut at just 19 years old, and she's worked consistently since then and has built a reputation around playing quirky characters. She's perhaps best-known for starring in the sitcom, New Girl, and she has a number of projects currently in the works. She's also had a successful career as a musician in the indie duo She & Him.

Deschanel also has a number of film projects to her name. Since her career began, she's starred in projects spanning genres, from voiceover work in children's movies to comedies to heartfelt dramas. The early 2000s, in particular, brought some of her best, most memorable roles.

10 'Yes Man' (2008)

Directed by Peyton Reed

After an ugly divorce, loan officer Carl Allen (Jim Carrey) attends a self-help seminar which helps him change his negative ways and embrace the power of saying yes in Yes Man. When he begins saying yes to everything, it transforms his life, leading to major steps forward, like a promotion at work and a new romance with Allison (Deschanel), but he soon finds there’s a downside. The movie was loosely based on the memoir written by Danny Wallace.

While Yes Man is somewhat predictable—it's been compared to Liar Liar, another hit Carrey film—it still has plenty of humor and heart. It’s a funny and uplifting movie about the power saying yes can have, and it deals with depression and the push some people need to better themselves. Deschanel’s Allison is the kind of quirky, offbeat character she's become known for playing so well, and she plays off of Carrey wonderfully.