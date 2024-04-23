The Big Picture Ben Stiller reflects on the failure of Zoolander 2, admitting he was blindsided by the disappointing outcome and harsh reviews.

Although it's been eight years since the release of the action comedy Zoolander 2, Ben Stiller has some thoughts about the project. He spoke on David Duchovny's new podcast Fail Better, emphasizing the failure of the 2016 sequel. Stiller co-produced and directed Zoolander 2, while he also wrote the script alongside Justin Theroux, John Hamburg, and Nicholas Stoller.

Zoolander 2 gained only $29 million in the U.S. and Canada against a budget of $50 million compared to its prequel, Zoolander 1,which was a box office success, amassing $45.2 million against a $28 million budget. The sequel starred original stars from the first installment, including Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Will Ferrell.

Stiller did not expect Zoolander 2 to be such a failure, as he believed that fans would love it as much as he did. So when the film got discouraging reviews, he was shocked. He said, "I thought everybody wanted this. And then it's like, 'Wow, I must have really f---ed this up. Everybody didn't go to it. And it's gotten these horrible reviews.'"

Ben Stiller Would Have Made 'Zoolander 3'

According to Stiller, the failure of Zoolander 2 blindsided him for a while, but eventually, he was able to come to terms with the outcome. "It really freaked me out because I was like, 'I didn't know was that bad?'" He shared. "What scared me the most on that one was, l'm losing what I think what's funny, the questioning yourself, on Zoolander 2, it was definitely blindsiding to me. And it definitely affected me for a long time."

Before long, the failure made the Zoolander 2 star have space to reflect on himself and career which would not have been possible if the project had been a success. "The wonderful thing that came out of that for me was just having space where, if that had been a hit, and they said 'Make Zoolander 3 right now,' or offered some other movie, I would have just probably jumped in and done that," he recounted. "But I had this space to kind of sit with myself and have to deal with it and other projects that I had been working on, not comedies, some of them; I have the time to actually just work on and develop."

Stiller then took a brief break from making any more comedies. He admitted, "Even if somebody said, 'Well, why don't you go do another comedy or do this?' I probably could have figured out something to do. But I just didn't want to."

Zoolander 2 is available to stream on Apple TV in the U.S.

