Released in 2001, Zoolander is a ridiculous exploration and satire of the fashion industry. The comedy is directed by Ben Stiller, who also stars as the titular character — the dimwitted male model having somewhat of an existential crisis. Alongside Stiller, the film features Owen Wilson as Zoolander's rival, Hansel, and Will Ferrell as Mugatu, a wacky fashion designer who carries around a comically placid toy poodle and has a uniquely memorable take on the effects of foamy lattes. Not everyone was as excited about the film's satirical prowess as the western world, however, as according to The Guardian, the film was banned in Malaysia.

What is 'Zoolander' About?

There is a nostalgic humor about Zoolander. It features a Mugatu fashion show called “Derelicte” which is a parody of the autumn-winter Christian Dior 2000 show by John Galliano that was a haute couture take on the homeless population. (Fun fact: the newspaper dress from Sex and the City is from this show.) Fred Durst and Lil’ Kim sit in the front row; Tyson Beckford coaches Derek during a walk-off against Hansel; the cell phones are tiny, and the computers are large. Yet despite the obvious humor, the plot proves to be a bit controversial.

The fashion industry is concerned that the prime minister of Malaysia, played by Woodrow Asai, wants to eliminate sweat shop labor, meaning the fashion industry would lose millions. Some of the top industry leaders decide that Mugatu will brainwash the simpleton model Derek Zoolander to kill the prime minister when he hears Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “Relax” at his upcoming fashion show. Meanwhile, a reporter for Time Magazine covering fashion week, Matilda Jeffries (Christine Taylor), writes a mean article about Derek that has him questioning his life and career. When she finds out that the prime minister of Malaysia will be attending the fashion show, she is intrigued and searches for more information. Through disgruntled hand model, J.P. Prewitt (David Duchovny), she finds out of the plot. J.P. explains to Derek and Matilda that male models have been behind political assassinations throughout history because of their agility and ability to do what they are told without question. When Matilda scoffs that there was no way Lee Harvey Oswald was a male model, he quips, “the two lookers who capped Kennedy from the Grassy Knoll sure as shit were!”

After the history lesson, they are ambushed by Mugatu’s people and narrowly escape. They decide to enlist Hansel for help. Hansel and Derek talk out their grievances, and Matilda and Derek decide to hide out at his place among a gaggle of his eclectic friends. Hansel mentions a time he was high on Peyote, and although it isn’t explicitly stated, the audience is led to assume that many of the characters are high when they are hiding out and have group sex. They work together to thwart Mugatu's plan; Derek’s new look named “Magnum” retracts a ninja star to save the prime minister. Mugatu is arrested, Derek and Matilda marry, have a baby, and open the “Derek Zoolander Center for Kids Who Can’t Read Good (And Wanna Learn To Do Other Stuff Good Too).”

'Zoolander' Isn’t the Only Movie Banned in Malaysia

Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country, which have a long history of banning or censoring Western movies. Any topics that are considered to be contrary to Islam are routinely axed or deeply edited. Sometimes movies are not allowed to be released in theaters but can be released directly to DVD with edits. Zoolander is in good company of banned movies in Malaysia, adding to a long list including The Wolf of Wall Street, Schindler’s List, Prince of Egypt, and more recently, Lightyear. A few of these topics include but are not limited to: alcohol or drug use, homosexuality, physical contact between men and women, and in the case of Prince of Egypt, it is blasphemous in Islam for prophets such as Moses to be personified. For Zoolander not to be scrapped, it would have to be heavily edited, and for Malaysia, they would have to edit out any reference to their homeland as well as the aforementioned drugs, male-female touching, and assassination attempt of the country's prime minister. The film is also banned in the neighboring country Singapore.

It probably did not come as a surprise to anyone related to the project that it would be banned in Malaysia. With the inaccurate portrayal of the country as one that relies on sweatshop labor with a blissfully unaware leader, and pushing the envelope of their ratings with jokes about sex and drugs, it probably seemed like a given. These bans didn’t really stop the movie from succeeding in many other countries around the world, however, as the film went on to garner north of $60 million worldwide. It seems that most people saw the movie for what it was: a satire of epic proportions.