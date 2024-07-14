The Big Picture Film critic Roger Ebert criticized Zoolander for its political subtext, calling it inappropriate and ignorant.

Ebert later apologized to Ben Stiller for his harsh review, acknowledging outside factors.

Ebert emphasized the importance of balanced film criticism in a modern landscape of judgment.

There isn’t another film critic in history whose reviews have had as profound an impact on the creation of cinema culture as those by Roger Ebert. Although earlier film critics like Pauline Kael and Jean Luc-Goddard certainly helped shed a spotlight on popular cinematic theories, Ebert popularized the notion of having a good discussion about whether or not a film worked. Ebert often was celebratory of films that satisfied him but was equally as critical of those that he felt didn’t live up to the hype. While many of his negative reviews are quite scathing, Ebert was so infuriated by Zoolander that he claimed it was “why the United States is so hated in some parts of the world.”

Zoolander was never going to be the type of film that made a huge dent at the Academy Awards, but it was a moderately successful hit that audiences seemed to agree was enjoyable for its sheer stupidity. It marked a step up for Ben Stiller as a director, as he followed up his independent dramedy Reality Bites and the dark comedy The Cable Guy with one of his biggest hits to date. Zoolander may have a lot of fans, but Ebert was not one of them, and his comments made that clear. However, Ebert eventually apologized to Stiller because he felt that he had been too harsh in his initial assessment of the film.

Why Did Roger Ebert Hate ‘Zoolander?'

Some film critics enjoy writing highly negative reviews just to get a reaction out of their intended audiences, but Ebert legitimately took serious issue with some of the political subtexts in Zoolander. The central plot of the film revolves around Stiller’s character, the witless male model Derek Zoolander, being brainwashed by the evil genius Jacobim Mugatu (Will Ferrell) to assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia (Woodrow Asai), who wants to introduce laws that will prevent child labor. While Ebert did mention that audiences “need a little escapism,” he found the crime storyline to be inappropriate, and evidence that American viewers were entirely ignorant. Ebert theorized that if there were a similar film made about a Malaysian character assassinating an American political leader, there would be significant backlash and controversy. As a critic who often highlighted the grand achievements in international cinema, Ebert was often disappointed when audiences chose to spend their time on tasteless American films.

Ebert was not entirely critical of the film in his review, as it managed to avoid getting zero stars altogether. He noted that “the best moments involve the extreme stupidity of the Stiller character” and that the film “points out that the fashion industry does indeed depend on child labor.” However, Ebert felt that Zoolander was “a victim of bad timing,” as it was the first major studio film to be released after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. A film that stoked the flames of xenophobia and highlighted American ignorance isn’t exactly what Ebert wanted to see in a particularly sensitive time for the nation as it began to heal. However, Ebert noted that he “would have found the assassination angle equally tasteless before” 9/11 and that the film simply offended him due to its failings as a comedy.

Ebert Apologized to Ben Stiller for His ‘Zoolander’ Review

A critic can never be truly faulted for having an opinion if it can be reasonably justified, but Ebert recognized that his reaction to Zoolander had been colored by the tragedy of 9/11. Although he found that the initial review “seemed a little harsh,” Stiller said that Ebert apologized to him when they were both on The Tonight Show together. According to Stiller, Ebert stated that “everything was a little crazy” in the aftermath of 9/11 and that he had gone “a little overboard” in blaming Zoolander for the emergence of anti-American sentiments. Stiller said it “thought that was nice,” and the two are amicable. Despite his comments about Zoolander, Ebert praised many of Stiller’s performances in films like Greenberg, Starsky & Hutch, Meet the Parents, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Zero Effect, which he said was “one of those movies that creeps up on you, insidiously gathering power.”

Although he admitted to being taken aback by the initial backlash to Zoolander, Stiller called reading film reviews a metric that “is one you can’t get wrapped up in.” While critics had been complimentary towards some of his projects, Stiller noted that “if you believe the good ones, you have to believe the bad ones.” Although he admitted to stopping himself from reading reviews shortly after the Zoolander fiasco, Stiller has grown in prominence as a director in recent years thanks to several prestige projects. After his comedy films Tropic Thunder and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty were well received, Stiller received several major awards nominations for directing the crime miniseries Escape At Dannemora and the mind-blowing Apple TV+ science fiction drama Severance. Ironically, his only major critical miss as a director was the 2016 sequel to Zoolander, which many critics felt was an unnecessary retread of the same jokes he had made over a decade prior.

Ebert Defined the Merits of Good Film Criticism

Ebert was a force of positivity in film criticism who understood that there was a time and place for negativity. His admission of the faults with his Zoolander reviews indicated that while he wasn’t a fan of the film, it didn’t deserve to be lambasted in such a cruel way, and he was willing to admit his mistake. Sadly, this is a merit that has become harder to recognize in modern film criticism. Many film fans opt to look at a film’s score on Rotten Tomatoes or IMDb instead of reading an actual article, and review bombing has become more common in recent years. Ebert certainly changed film criticism for the better, but he might have been disappointed to see what it has turned into.​​​​​​​

