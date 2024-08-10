The Big Picture Disney fans can look forward to Zootopia 2 hitting theaters in 2025, bringing back the beloved duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

At D23, attendees can experience an immersive Zootopia 2 attraction, showcasing concept art and the iconic setting of the film.

The successful original film, Zootopia, became part of Disney's billion dollar club, setting high expectations for its sequel.

With D23 officially underway, it's a time to look ahead at what Disney has in store for fans over the next few years. On the animation side, there are a handful of sequels on their plate and next year the long-awaited Zootopia 2 will be hopping onto the big screen. Now, with an update on the sequel right around the corner at Disney’s presentation, D23 is celebrating Zootopia 2 with an attraction on the show floor.

If you’re lucky enough to visit the Zootopia 2 attraction, you’ll be greeted by Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde exploring “Marsh Market”. With the backdrop of Zootopia, along with the fresh Zootopia 2 logo, this is a nice immersive way to get back into the action-packed streets of the famous film location. There’s also concept art sprinkled throughout the attraction, like the residents of Zootopia shaped as a physical two.

What’s ‘Zootopia 2’ About?

Close

There have been no major plot details given for Zootopia 2 yet, but that the sequel will continue the adventures of Zootopia police officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. In the original 2016 hit, Judy became the first ever rabbit on the ZPD force and took her role as an officer very seriously. Yet not many of her co-workers took her seriously. She reluctantly partners with Nick, a local fox con-artist, to solve a major Zootopia mystery. By the end of the film, Nick would also join the ZPD, becoming the first Fox on the force. Moviegoers' initial trip to Zootopia was a great blend of the action-comedy buddy cop genre mixed with the classic Disney charm/heartfelt messaging the family-friendly studio has become known for. In between the two films, Disney also released an anthology animated series, Zootopia+, which ran for one season on Disney+. With Disney finally turning a corner post-pandemic at the box office, it's going to be exciting to see what this crime fight duo’s second act will bring.

Zootopia 2 is releasing in theaters on