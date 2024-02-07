The Big Picture Zootopia 2 is set to release in 2025, continuing the adventures of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Zootopia 2 is coming to theaters next year, according to Bob Iger. The Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company made the announcement during one of the company's earning calls, letting audiences know when they can expect the return of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). The sequel will premiere on November 26, 2025, following Walt Disney Animation Studios' tradition to release new films around Thanksgiving, including this year's upcoming Moana 2. It's almost time for audiences to return to the enormous city populated by a wide variety of animals.

The first Zootopia movie made over $1 billion dollars at the global box office when it was released in theaters back in 2016, with the property instantly becoming a priority for the studio. While it would take a few years for Walt Disney Animation Studios to confirm the development of Zootopia 2, Disney produced a wide variety of merchandise and theme park attractions related to the franchise. The studio also launched Zootopia+ on Disney+, a collection of shorts following some of the movie's secondary characters. But almost a decade after the release of the first movie, viewers will get to return to the heart of the city.

Zootopia followed Judy Hopps, a young bunny who dreamed of becoming a police officer in the big city some day. But after a disappointing first day at work, she runs into Nick Wilde, a fox who dedicates his life to tricking others for his advantage. While the characters don't get along at first, they'll be forced to work together when they discover Dawn Bellwether's (Jenny Slate) plan to change the rules of the city. The movie was directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, with each of them later working on Encanto and Ralph Breaks the Internet, respectively.

Disney Goes Back to Big Franchises

After disappointing box office performances from original titles such as Strange World and Wish, Walt Disney Animation Studios will instead focus on delivering sequels to some of the biggest titles in their recent history. Stories such as Moana 2 and Frozen III are currently in development at the studio, with Moana and Maui returning to theaters later this year. Zootopia 2 will be a part of the studio's plan to get better results at the box office, considering how both the first Zootopia movie and Frozen II made over $1 billion dollars when they were released.

Zootopia 2 hits theaters in 2025. The first movie is streaming now on Disney+.

Zootopia Release Date February 11, 2016 Director Byron Howard , Rich Moore , Jared Bush Cast Ginnifer Goodwin , Jason Bateman , Idris Elba , Jenny Slate , Nate Torrence , Bonnie Hunt Runtime 108 Main Genre Animation Writers Jared Bush , Phil Johnston , Byron Howard , Rich Moore , Jennifer Lee , Josie Trinidad Studio Walt Disney Animation Studios Tagline Welcome to the urban jungle. Website http://movies.disney.com/zootopia

