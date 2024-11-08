Pop star Shakira has a tendency to appear "Whenever, Wherever" - and we know now that this will include one of 2025's most highly anticipated films. The Latin pop singer has confirmed that she will appear in Walt Disney Pictures' Zootopia 2, reprising her role as the pop star Gazelle in the sequel to the 2016 animated film. It should also come as no surprise that the singer is also planning on creating new music for the film.

The announcement came during Disney's ongoing D23 Brazil expo. Shakira appeared to fans in a video to reveal that she would be reprising her role. "I'm here to announce some big news. Are you ready? Gazelle is returning to Zootopia 2," Shakira said. "That's right. Gazelle is back and she's got a new look, a new song and, of course, new dance moves. Just wait until you see what she and her tiger dancers have been working on. I know you're going to love it. That's all I can share for now, but I look forward to seeing you all on my tour next year and I’ll see you at the movies next November."

Details about Gazelle's role in the sequel remain thin; while she was relegated to a cameo performance in the first film, the song "Try Everything" - which Shakira recorded for Zootopia - became the film's breakout hit and rocketed up the charts, going platinum three times. While Shakira hinted at a new song, we can only guess for now how the tune might play into the sequel.

'Zootopia' Was a Smash Hit

It's no surprise that Shakira is returning for Zootopia 2. The first film was a resounding success for Disney and earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The film followed a rabbit named Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) who hopes to be the first rabbit police officer in the city of Zootopia, who teams with a red fox named Nick (Jason Bateman) to solve a citywide crime. The second film will see Goodwin and Bateman reprise their roles as Judy and Nick, now both Zootopia police detectives, as they work to stop a sneaky snake named Gary (Ke Huy Quan). Zootopia 2 will also star Fortune Feimster.

Zootopia 2 will be directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the latter having also directed the first film. The pair will direct from a script by Bush, who also penned the first film's screenplay. The film comes from Walt Disney Animation Studios and will be produced by Yvett Merino and Jennifer Lee. Additional casting on the film is likely to be announced in the future.

Zootopia 2 will be released in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025. The first film can be streamed on Disney+ now.