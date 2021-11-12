One of Disney’s big announcements today during its Disney+ event included the reveal of Zootopia+, a short-form series expected to be released on Disney+ in 2022. The series is expected to return to the “fast-paced mammal metropolis” featured in the popular original Zootopia film released in 2016. Disney+ provided an adorable first look of the series on its official Twitter account.

The first look depicts a photo collage of the series’ familiar characters, which of course includes anthropomorphic animal protagonists Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. There have not been any more details released regarding the plot, voice cast, nor any information about how many episodes to expect and how long they will be.

RELATED: 'Willow': Warwick Davis Introduces the Cast of Disney+ Series in New Video

Disney’s original Zootopia film follows Lt. Judy Hopps, the first rabbit to join the police force, on her first day on the job. Determined to prove herself and be taken seriously, Judy teams up with Nick Wilde, a stubborn con artist fox, as they work to solve a tough case full of mystery and unexpected life lessons. The film featured an A-list voice cast with the talents of Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, Jenny Slate as Dawn Bellwether, Nate Torrence as Benjamin Clawhauser, Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps, Octavia Spencer as Mrs. Otterton, and more.

The film was directed by Byron Howard (Tangled, Bolt) and Rich Moore (Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet). Writers of the project include Moana screenwriter, Jared Bush, and Wreck-It Ralph screenwriter, Phil Johnston. Producer Clark Spencer won an Oscar for his work on the project.

Zootopia+ was first announced in 2020 as one of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first television works. It was stated that the series will follow three sets of characters.

Here’s Disney’s first look at Zootopia+:

Image via Disney+

‘Zootopia’ Takes on the Oscar Nominees in Pun-Tastic Posters Who wouldn't see 'Hell or High Otter'?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email