Zorro is one swashbuckler whose tales are the stuff of legends, and every generation needs to know a vigilante like him, much like in the ways we have various iterations of Spider-Man, Batman, and other heroes. While there are several adaptations of the character, perhaps the most notable and loved is Anthony Banderas’ iteration of the character from 1998’s The Mask of Zorro, directed by Martin Campbell. While fans still ache for another installment in the franchise, the celebrated director is more than open to the idea, especially if it means working with Banderas again.

In a recent conversation with ComicBook, Campbell was asked if he’d make another movie with Banderas. He promptly replied, “Absolutely. He’s terrific.” The director further praised him for a compelling performance in the original movie as well as its sequel, The Legend of Zorro, “He was fantastic to work with. I did do a sequel of it, which wasn’t quite successful, but then I thought he did some terrific stuff on that.”

The original movie finds the original Zorro, Don Diego de la Vega (played by Anthony Hopkins), escaping from prison to find his long-lost daughter and avenging his wife's death at the hands of the corrupt governor, Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson). In this perilous journey, he is aided by his successor (Banderas), who is pursuing his own vendetta against the governor's right-hand man (Matt Letscher). In the aftermath of the events, Hopkins’ character passed on his mantel to Banderas. For a next installment, Campbell wants to execute a similar idea:

“He was terrific, absolutely. Where he becomes the Anthony Hopkins character right away, he’d bring in a new Zorro. It’s a perfect circle, really, isn’t it?”

Anthony Banderas Would Love To Pass on the Mantel of Zorro