Joaquin Murrieta. Does the name ring a bell? Murrieta was a 19th-century outlaw, the head of a gang involved in cattle rustling, robberies, and other illicit activities. By 1854, the infamous figure became romanticized, a symbol of Mexican resistance, and a champion of the people. Still nothing? It's a veritable guarantee you know the fictional figure he inspired, though: Zorro. The hero has recently been resurrected in the Prime Video series Zorro, and it may be the best iteration of the character in his long history.

'Zorro' Is the Latest in a 100-Year Plus Hollywood History

Zorro is the creation of writer Johnston McCulley, per the Independent, and appeared first in The Curse of Capistrano, a story published in All-Story Weekly in 1919. It caught the attention of Hollywood icon Douglas Fairbanks Sr., and he pushed for it to be adapted for film, resulting in 1920's The Mark of Zorro, starring Fairbanks as the swashbuckler. The feature introduced elements to the character that would become standard going forward, including the iconic Z-shaped sword strokes and black flat-brimmed hat.

Since then, Zorro has remained in the public eye across a wide array of media, including literature, comic books, and radio. But Zorro is most closely associated with the many TV and film projects featuring the hero, most notably the 1957-59 Disney series Zorro starring Guy Williams as the titular hero, and 1998's The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 sequel, featuring Antonio Banderas as Zorro. Banderas, for many, is the definitive version of the character, even parodying himself as the heroic feline Zorro known as Puss... in Boots, introduced in Shrek 2.

Prime Video's 'Zorro' Is the New Kid on the Block, and Might Just Be the Best

Which brings us to Prime Video's Zorro, which Collider heralds as "excellently written and delightfully pulpy." The series, from Spain’s Secuoya Studio, features Miguel Bernardeau as Diego de la Vega, the man chosen to inherit the mantle of Zorro from the late El Zorro, played by Cristo Fernández. Bernardeau's Diego is a good man, willing to sacrifice his own desires and wants, even his life, to do what's best for the people of California, and it's that strength of noble character that comes through when he dons the mask as the new Zorro. It falls apart if the actor playing the role can't sell the audience on the character's effortless charm and his convictions, but not only is Bernardeau up for the challenge, he may be the best version committed to media, inheriting the crown from Banderas as the definitive Zorro to date.

Yet television history is riddled with series that have an exceptional lead, only for the supporting elements — story, cast, writing, etc. — to fail them. The most certainly is not the case for 2024's Zorro. It begins with the show's opening theme song, a tune as catchy as any, and carries on from there. The colors in the daylight are vibrant, and the darkness of night doesn't cover the action, a deft, subtle touch on the technical side that enhances the series. The action sequences are top-notch — a greatest hits, if you will, of what we love about the character on screen. The writing is excellent, there is nary a weak member of the supporting cast to be found, and the female characters are far from the damsels in distress of the past. Zorro separates itself from its predecessors by its roots in Spanish media, incorporating elements like telenovelas into its makeup. Unlike those projects, this Zorro hasn't been Americanized, for lack of a better word, and it's all the better for it.

Most importantly, it brings back the fun that has endeared Zorro to generations. The best versions of Zorro capture his roguish charms and his presence as a scallywag, mocking the oppressor's inability to stop him from being the proverbial fly in the ointment. It's the simple joy of watching swashbucklers in action, like Captain Jack Sparrow or Indiana Jones. Bernardeau excels in channeling the same energy that has elevated those characters in the public imagination. And if you like them, you're gonna love Prime Video's Zorro.

Zorro is available to stream in the U.S. on Prime Video.

