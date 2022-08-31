It has been nearly twenty years since a live-action adaptation of the legend of Zorro graced our screens; since then, there have been several efforts at a reboot. Earlier in the year, the CW had ordered a female-led reimagining of the classic tale helmed by Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez. Another with Wilmer Valderrama is in the works at Disney; and a third is being produced by a Spanish production studio, Secuoya Studios. Now, according to Variety, Mediawan Rights is set to internationally distribute the Zorro series reboot from Secuoya Studios.

Created in 1919 by Johnston McCulley, and set in the 18th century, the story follows Don Diego de la Vega, heir to the wealthiest landowner in all of California, who becomes a masked vigilante who uses his sword to defend and protect the people of Pueblo de Los Angeles. The legend of this vigilante has been retold many times including in the film adaptations of The Mask of Zorro and The Legend of Zorro. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles in the 1830s, this new series will be written by Carlos Portela (Velvet Collection), with the title role being played by Miguel Bernardeau while actress Renata Notni portrays Lolita Marquez.

Charles Touboul, head of content for Mediawan Rights, described the series as “an origin story around this emblematic hero that not only respects the codes of the franchise”. He went on to praise the upcoming series boasting of its array of strong female characters and special scenes from each episode. In Touboul’s words, the Zorro reboot has “elaborated storylines with a contemporary relevance, strong female characters, pop culture references… Not to mention spectacular scenes in each episode!”

Asides from this reboot effort and the project by the CW, director Quentin Tarantino had at some point hoped to score a Django/Zorro crossover film. The project had been billed to star both Antonio Banderas and Jaime Foxx in their widely acclaimed roles of Zorro and Django. However, movie writer Jerrod Carmichael who was primed to write the script confirmed that despite the film being written, the project was “impossible” stating that the film had a budget of $500 million.

Joining Notni and Bernardeau to round up the cast are Dalia Xiucoatl, Emiliano Zurita and Joel Bosqued. John Gertz who produced the two Banderas-led Zorro films will return to executive produce alongside Sergio Pizzolante for Secuoya Studios, Andy Kaplan for KC Global Media, and Jesús Torres and Glenda Pacanins at NoStatusQuo Studio. Javier Quintas who directed Casa de Papel aka Money Heist, will helm the series.

There is no release date yet for the series but it has begun filming in Spain and continues through to the year’s end. The series will be available on Prime Video in the U.S., Latin America and Spain.

Check out the trailer of The Mask of Zorro below: