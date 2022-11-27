It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Nearly two decades on from the swashbuckling sequel, Banderas has revealed he would be open to a reboot of his illusive character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” he told Comic Book. However, the Hollywood actor has a different vision for what a reboot would look like. Instead of rehashing his role as the leading star, he would like to take on more of a mentor role for a new era of Zorro. “If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch,” he said. The format Banderas proposed mirrors the same way he took the torch from Hopkins in his breakout as Zorro. In the film, Hopkins who is the original Don Diego de la Vega at that time, puts Banderas' Alejandro Murrieta through a rigorous training regimen to prepare him for the mask.

When asked who he would love to pass his sword on to, the actor suggested his Uncharted co-star and Spider-Man sensation Tom Holland. “I did Uncharted with him, and he’s so energetic and fun, and he’s got this spark too,” Banderas said. “Why not?” Although Banderas' suggestion for a new Zorro film is certainly exciting and Holland has proven himself to be of remarkable talent, it can't be ignored that the character is widely believed to be from a Mexican background. Whilst Hopkins may have held the role previously and Banderas, who is Spanish, catapulted it to international acclaim, it would be a significant move in the right direction to see a Mexican actor take the mask next. Given that the world has made strides toward meaningful representation in superhero movies such as Black Panther, a new era of Zorro could be a really powerful move for Hispanic representation in the mainstream, if done correctly.

Whether or not Banderas' reboot will come to fruition, time will tell. What we do know is that it will have some big combat boots to fill with both of his previous installments bringing in a total of over 392 million at the box office. You can watch Banderas as his iconic character in a trailer from The Mask of Zorro below.