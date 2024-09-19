This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Zorro rides again! And this time, the man in the mask will become the woman in the mask in a gender-swapping reimagination of the original story, which has been created by Robert Rodriguez and his sister, the writer-directer Rebecca Rodriguez, alongside Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. In the modern take on the classic story, Deadline reports that the plot will follow "a young Latinx woman discovers that her long-deceased father was the legendary hero Zorro. She takes on his masked persona to defend the desperate citizens of her Austin, Texas community from the wealthy forces seeking to exploit them."