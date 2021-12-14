Zorro is returning to Disney, as Wilmer Valderrama (Charming, That '70s Show) is attached to executive produce and star in a new series featuring the iconic swashbuckling vigilante. Valderrama is set to inhabit the role of Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego Zorro, the character created in 1919 by American pulp writer Johnston McCulley.

The Valderrama-led show is a reimagining of the Disney-ABC series starring Guy Williams. The original show ran from 1957 to 1959, with a total of 78 half-hour episodes. Four hour-long episodes also aired in the early 1960s, bringing the show to an end. The series followed the adventures of Don Diego de la Vega, the heir of the wealthiest landowner in California, who uses his skills with a sword to protect the 18th-century village Pueblo de Los Angeles from evildoers and corrupt politicians. Zorro is known for his classic all-black look, complete with a cape, a sombrero, and a tissue mask covering his eyes.

While little is known about the new Zorro series, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, says the new take on the masked vigilante will reuse some of the classic story’s elements. In Davis words:

“We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original, iconic Zorro. Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

Commenting on his involvement with the new series, Valderrama underlined how Zorro could be an inspiration for Latinx people. The star also said he feels honored to work on a story that reflects his heritage. As Valderrama puts it:

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

There’s still no production schedule for the new Zorro series. However, as news of the show emerges, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

