Zucker, Abrahams, and Zucker (or ZAZ for short) were a trio of filmmakers made up of Jim Abrahams and brothers David and Jerry Zucker, best known for their various comedy/parody movies made throughout the 1980s. Though there are only five movies where all three are credited in some capacity (given the trio had effectively disbanded by the early 1990s), the three men continued to work in the world of comedy filmmaking. For example, Abrahams made Hot Shots! and its sequel, and David Zucker directed three of the Scary Movie movies.

The five movies where all three were credited in some capacity are ranked below, beginning with the worst and ending with the best. It's a unique range of movies, seeing as sometimes they shared directing duties, in one instance, they were only writers, and then in another instance, they were only directors. Additionally, the three created and directed the pilot episode of the regrettably short-lived TV series Police Squad!, which had only six episodes before cancelation. Pat Proft is also worth mentioning as a frequent collaborator with ZAZ, but being late to the party probably led to him not being included in the acronym (ZAPZ could've worked well, though).

5 'The Kentucky Fried Movie' (1977)

The messiest and most chaotic of all movies made by ZAZ would have to be The Kentucky Fried Movie, which the trio wrote, and John Landis (of The Blues Brothers and Animal House fame) directed. It's also the hardest movie of theirs to effectively summarize, because it doesn't parody a specific genre or broad type of movie. Instead, it's made up of various sketches, most lasting just a few minutes each, and each aiming to satirize or make fun of something different.

Safe to say, it's uneven, and certain scenes prove funnier than others, but viewers who don't mind their comedies old-school and more than a little crass will probably find a good deal to laugh at here. Some of it might be wince-inducing, but other parts feature the kind of cleverly stupid comedy that makes ZAZ's later efforts so good. Also, for what it's worth, Bill Hader's apparently a fan, and he certainly knows how to be funny, as the less soul-crushing parts of Barryclearly demonstrate.

4 'Ruthless People' (1986)

Ruthless People is also an odd movie to talk about within the catalog of ZAZ titles, given the three directed it, though its screenplay was written by someone else entirely. The writer was Dale Launer, with his other credits including entertaining crime comedies like Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and My Cousin Vinny. It's fitting, then, that Ruthless People is also something of a crime comedy, following various people who are all wrapped up in a plot that involves kidnapping and attempted murder.

It's certainly a dark comedy, with plenty of people doing terrible things (some are revealed to be not so bad by the film's end, while others fail to redeem themselves). It's a bit like a goofier and less violent version of Fargo, though that being said, it's also a bit less broadly comedic and not as jam-packed with jokes as the ZAZ films the trio wrote. Still, it has a good amount of energy, and some fun performances, particularly from Danny DeVito, with certain aspects of his character reflecting the comedic sociopathy found in his It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia character, Frank Reynolds.

3 'Top Secret!' (1984)

A star-making role for Val Kilmer (it was his feature film debut), Top Secret! sometimes gets overlooked, but deserves to be recognized as a classic 1980s comedy. As a parody movie, it's quite ambitious, making sure to spoof various types of films throughout, most notably spy movies, action/adventure movies, and classic Elvis Presley musicals that were popular throughout the 1950s and 1960s. It's one of two movies that ZAZ all wrote and directed, too.

It does feel a little less scattershot than Kentucky Fried Movie, but could be held back from being considered as great as the best ZAZ movies because it's still a little unwieldy, and potentially unfocused in parts, too. Still, its loose premise about a young rocker singer being sent to East Germany to rescue a scientist finds more than enough ways to be funny to fill its 90-minute runtime, and those who've enjoyed other ZAZ movies while having missed out on this one ought to check it out.

2 'Airplane!' (1980)

Standing as one of the greatest movies of 1980, Airplane! is a classic parody movie in every conceivable way, and established ZAZ as a force to be reckoned with. Kentucky Fried Movie was something of a warm-up, in hindsight, with Airplane! being the first of two movies where all members of the comedy trio wrote and directed. It's also direct as an example of a spoof movie, being a send-up of disaster movies, particularly 1957's Zero Hour! and various films from the Airport series.

The narrative sees a plane trip go hilariously wrong, with a non-stop barrage of gags resulting from the situation, and all the various eccentric characters wrapped up in it. It's endlessly quotable and the vast majority of its jokes miraculously hit, making it a ton of fun to watch and rewatch. It's also worth noting it brought Leslie Nielsen into the world of comedy, given he'd been known for more serious roles before Airplane! The deadpan, straight-man nature of his character, Dr. Rumack, is perhaps the most consistently funny part of an already hilarious movie.

1 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!' (1988)

After a memorable supporting role in Airplane!, Leslie Nielsen was made the star of a ZAZ feature film with The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! He'd also starred as Lt. Frank Drebin in the Police Squad! TV series, and was even funnier in this movie continuation of that short-lived show. Interestingly, though all members of ZAZ wrote this original Naked Gun movie (it later became the first in a trilogy), the only credited director was David Zucker.

It became the final film all three worked on together, but they saved the best for last, because this is such a hilarious and fast-paced send-up of cop/crime shows/movies that it's arguably one of the best films of the entire 1980s. It finds a ridiculous number of opportunities to be funny, and nails just about every joke it attempts, making it arguably the best ZAZ movie (even if Airplane! is sometimes seen as more popular), and perhaps even one of the funniest comedy films of all time.

